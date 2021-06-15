Luna Introduces Rehab at Home™, a Turnkey Service for Health Systems and Ortho Groups

ROCKLIN, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna, the leader in on-demand physical therapy, today announced the introduction of the new and exciting Rehab at Home™ service line for health systems and orthopedic groups, enabling them to bring outpatient physical therapy treatment to patients’ homes. Luna’s turnkey service helps health systems improve the profitability of their rehabilitation services by expanding access to care, improving adherence, enhancing patient experience, lowering costs, and reducing referral leakage.



Luna has launched the service with collaborations with more than a dozen of the top health systems and orthopedic groups in the U.S. to help them deliver on-demand physical therapy to patients, including Emory Healthcare , Scripps Health , Rothman Orthopaedic Institute , Resurgens Orthopaedics , and Modern Orthopedics , all announced in 2021.

“We are excited to expand our rehabilitation services with on-demand, in-home physical therapy as an alternative to visiting an outpatient clinic,” said Scott D. Boden, MD, Director of the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center and Vice President for Business Innovation for Emory Healthcare. “By partnering with Luna, we’re able to bring safe, convenient, and high-quality care to people in their homes, removing the barriers to care of time and transportation and making it as easy as possible to complete their treatment plan.”

Most health systems experience referral leakage rates of 50 percent or more, meaning at least half of patients referred to physical therapy end up seeking care elsewhere or not at all. By partnering with Luna, systems are able to provide care where patients need it, making it more convenient and improving adherence without needing to build new clinics. Luna provides the only viable at-home, in-person alternative to traditional home health and is able to reduce the cost of care by 70 percent when compared with that service.

Health systems partnering with Luna benefit from instant access to award-winning technology, processes, resources, and support. Luna’s best-in-class technology platform seamlessly matches patients with a therapist from Luna’s local networks based on specialty, geography, schedules, and other factors. Patients work with the same therapist throughout their care regimen to receive high-quality care while also being able to use the platform to set next appointment times, perform therapist-prescribed exercises, and track their progress.

“Luna’s Rehab at Home™ offering is an entirely new way to do physical therapy that benefits not only health systems and patients, but also therapists,” said Palak Shah, Co-founder and Head of Clinical Operations at Luna. “Therapists are able to sign up with Luna and take on new appointments, often in addition to their full-time PT jobs, allowing them to earn extra income on their own schedule.”

With the Luna Protocols capability, announced in April, therapists are able to access tailored rehabilitation instructions to ensure patients receive quality, standardized care that helps them reach the rehab timeline set by their surgeon. Therapists are able to log findings from the appointment, including any warning signs which can be escalated to the patients' surgery team. The technology allows therapists to standardize the quality of care and align with instructions from the surgeon in a way that is not typical in a traditional clinic setting.

In addition to Emory and Scripps, Luna works with health systems, orthopedic clinics, and PT groups across 32 markets and 19 states, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas, and Washington State.

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic.

For leading health systems and orthopedic groups like Emory Healthcare, Scripps Health, and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Luna improves revenue for rehabilitation services by dramatically expanding access and reach, improving adherence, reducing costs, and standardizing quality. Luna is the fastest growing physical therapy provider, with more than 1,000 exceptional therapists providing services in 19 states across the country. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com .