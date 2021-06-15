GUIDEONE INSURANCE APPOINTS MARLYSS GAGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

West Des Moines, Iowa, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance announced the election of Marlyss Gage, former Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, Travelers Insurance Companies, to the Boards of GuideOne Mutual Holding Company and GuideOne Insurance Group, Inc., effective June 9, 2021.

Gage has more than 39 years of experience as an insurance executive in a variety of underwriting and senior leadership roles. In her most recent role as Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer for Travelers Insurance Companies, she led underwriting best practices and risk management for all business segments, including Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance and Personal Insurance. Gage’s leadership made a significant impact on the value of commercial lines underwriting, identifying and managing all areas of risk management and profitable growth. She also played an integral part in the strategic growth initiative of Travelers, which led to the successful execution of multiple mergers and acquisitions and further demonstrated her expertise in the financial and operational building blocks of a profitably growing insurance company. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Finance & Insurance from the University of Connecticut.

GuideOne President & Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Snyder, noted that Gage brings exceptional underwriting and risk management expertise to the Boards that will further position GuideOne for future success. “I am honored to welcome Marlyss to the GuideOne Board of Directors. The combination and caliber of her professional experience, success, and leadership in underwriting management, risk management and strategic expansion will be invaluable as GuideOne continues to diversify revenue sources and profitably grow.”

###

About GuideOne Insurance

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne Insurance serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.