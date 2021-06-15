Sunwing announces convenient weekly flights from Regina and Saskatoon this winter

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of Saskatchewan will have two departure gateways to choose from this winter, as Sunwing has announced it will be offering convenient weekly flights from both Regina International Airport and Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport. Flights will begin operating in December, just in time for residents looking to head down south for the holidays, and will operate until mid-April 2022.



“We look forward to resuming service from Saskatchewan this winter,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With convenient flights from two regional airports across the province, residents can visit the most popular tropical destinations with ease under our wing.”

The flight schedule from Regina will be as follows:

Between Regina and Cancun, Mondays and Saturdays from December 11, 2021 until April 11, 2022

Between Regina and Puerto Vallarta, Fridays and Sundays from December 10, 2021 until April 10, 2022

Between Regina and Los Cabos, Thursdays from December 16, 2021 until April 14, 2022

Between Regina and Mazatlán, Fridays from December 17, 2021 until April 8, 2022

Between Regina and Punta Cana, Wednesdays from December 15, 2021 until April 13, 2022

Between Regina and Varadero, Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022

The flight schedule from Saskatoon will be as follows:

Between Saskatoon and Cancun, Mondays and Saturdays from December 11, 2021 until April 11, 2022

Between Saskatoon and Puerto Vallarta, Fridays and Sundays from December 10, 2021 until April 10, 2022

Between Saskatoon and Los Cabos, Thursdays from December 16, 2021 until April 14, 2022

Between Saskatoon and Mazatlán, Fridays from December 17, 2021 until April 8, 2022

Between Saskatoon and Punta Cana, Wednesdays from December 15, 2021 until April 13, 2022

Between Saskatoon and Varadero, Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022

Between Saskatoon and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Thursdays from December 9, 2021 until April 7, 2022



“After a long and hard winter, we’re sure that plenty of Regina residents are looking forward to heading back to the tropics,” said James Bogusz, President and CEO at Regina International Airport. “We have a long and successful partnership with Sunwing and we’re sure their winter service will be well received.”

Stephen Maybury, CEO of Saskatoon International Airport, also commented on the news. “With a return to travel on the horizon, we’re thrilled to welcome Sunwing back to Saskatoon for the 2021-2022 winter season. Our community has been anxiously awaiting the return of sun travel and will be excited to have Sunwing back with seasonal flights to many familiar sun destinations.”

Customers can choose from a range of resorts and vacation packages for every travel style. Grand Memories Varadero offers something for everyone, from sparkling pools to water sports and a kids club. Those planning an adults only getaway will love Platinum Yucatan Princess All Suites Resort & Spa, featuring an amazing spa and swim-out suites. Travellers can take their budget even further at Riu Jalisco in Riviera Nayarit with exclusive RIU®-topia inclusions for Sunwing guests like unlimited reservation-free dining.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

