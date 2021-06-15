oneclick Prints with ezeep

BERLIN and DENVER, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Print management expert ThinPrint and oneclick , the EaaS platform for providing digital workplaces, are now working in cooperation. With the ezeep Blue integration, oneclick users can now work and print directly from the web browser with a convenient cloud desktop, for example using Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS). Users can also easily print documents to physical printers directly from virtual cloud desktops and apps.



The oneclick platform enables companies to provide their employees with Microsoft Windows-based business apps and cloud desktops via an up-to-date web browser without VPN clients. This is possible via a managed all-in-one solution from oneclick or their own private cloud hosting solution. Increased requirements for workflows, automated processes, control of the entire feature set of modern printing systems and compliance requirements make advanced and high-availability printing solutions necessary. Even more so when printing from virtual workstations, which go beyond standard document printing to mostly local network or USB printers.

The virtual print manager integrated with oneclick already supports many everyday office printing tasks, but ThinPrint’s specialized and market-leading cloud printing solution ezeep Blue takes printing to new performance levels. ezeep Blue fully supports complex networks, native printer drivers, process-dependent print tray selection, manufacturer-specific finishing options and even the control of specialized printers like those used for labels.

oneclick customers can now use ezeep Blue from ThinPrint at no added cost as part of many oneclick DaaS offerings and out-of-the-box VDI packages, regardless of cloud provider or the printer manufacturer.

“We’re pleased to have found a simple solution even for complex printing environments through our cooperation,” said Dominik Birgelen, CEO of oneclick. “The oneclick and ezeep philosophies are very similar – create simple, uncomplicated yet secure solutions for satisfied customers. This is possible without expensive hardware and without the tedious installation and maintenance of printer drivers.”

“oneclick and ezeep make for an all-around successful joint solution,” said Christoph Hammer, Senior Vice President Cloud Services at ThinPrint. “With our cooperation, printing from the desktop as well as complex network infrastructures is easily available from the cloud.”

About ezeep:

The future of printing is ezeep. With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether with the ezeep printer driver from PC or Mac, via app for smartphones and tablets or even by web-based drag & drop for the occasional user.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support. Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers is significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs. Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.

By reducing costs and removing all technical requirements, whilst providing the ability to use third-party printers at any time, ezeep ensures that in the future people will be able to print from almost every location quickly and easily, for whatever reason they might have. ezeep is committed to minimizing the CO2 footprint of printing and ensuring that printed paper can be a meaningful, productive and responsible alternative to screen-based information consumption. For more information, please visit: www.ezeep.com .

