Command Alkon Names Martin Willoughby Executive Vice President of Business Development & Chief Product Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, is proud to announce the addition of Martin Willoughby as Executive Vice President of Business Development & Chief Product Officer. His responsibilities include implementing strategic product direction and management; developing the overall Business Development strategy, as well as internal and external partnerships and business plans; and Mergers & Acquisitions.



“The company has experienced much growth in the last year, and we are confident that Martin will continue the momentum that we’ve established,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO of Command Alkon. “His 30+ years of experience working with fast-growth companies will contribute tremendously to our maintaining a healthy pipeline, achieving desired Business Development and financial goals, and increasing client satisfaction. He will be a wonderful addition to the executive team at Command Alkon and to our customers alike.”

Prior to joining Command Alkon, Martin served for 15+ years as an executive team member of BeyondTrust Corporation, a global private equity owned cybersecurity software company. Martin was also previously Of Counsel with Butler Snow, L.P. law rm and a Principal in Butler Snow Advisory Services, LLC. Martin is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Millsaps College, a summa cum laude graduate of Mississippi College School of Law and is a licensed attorney in Tennessee and Mississippi.

Martin is also an accomplished public speaker and author, frequently sharing on the topics of leadership and entrepreneurship. His books include Unlock the Growth Potential of Your Organization (High Impact Publishing 2015), Intentional Faith (Main Street Press 2014), and Zoom Entrepreneur (Barringer Publishing 2011).

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 616-9952

klangner@commandalkon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/619e1a86-6e08-474a-a750-3b41a0cbef2c