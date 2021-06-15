ICM becomes exclusive distributor of Visionary Fiber Technologies’ fiber reactor

Colwich, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICM, Inc., has signed an agreement with Visionary Fiber Technologies, Inc. (“VFT”), to be the exclusive distributor and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for their fiber reactor separation technology in the ethanol space.

VFT’s patented proprietary fiber reactor technology is a refinement process for feedstocks such as distillers corn oil, a coproduct of ethanol production. The continuous flow process is designed to extract significantly more impurities than traditional separation methods, resulting in a clean distillers corn oil that can be sold directly to renewable diesel refineries, bypassing pretreatment at their site. With VFT’s fiber reactor system, there is also less downtime and higher throughput, as well as a smaller footprint overall.

“ICM is the ideal channel partner for VFT in the ethanol industry – they recognize the vision and opportunity to create significant value for ethanol producers from renewable diesel,” said John Kinzer, CEO of VFT. “We are eager to see our technology broadly deployed to help ethanol refineries diversify revenue and related cash flow derived from the emergence of the renewable industry.”

The fiber reactor features a small footprint, skid-mounted design with fast processing capability. “We’re excited to work with VFT and introduce customers to the benefits of adopting this new separation process for distillers corn oil,” said Tom Ranallo, ICM vice president, operations. “This collaboration naturally aligns with ICM’s purpose of continuously innovating to help our customers increase both efficiency and value.”

“With the recent increase in demand of feedstock for renewable diesel, this technology represents a great opportunity for ethanol plants to get more value for their corn oil production as prices in the market continue to climb to new highs.” Ranallo added.

ICM will showcase a tabletop mini fiber reactor at the 2021 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, July 13-15. Attendees may view the exhibit at Booth 821.

The licensing agreement between ICM and VFT was signed in May. ICM is already accepting orders for this innovative offering.

About ICM, Inc.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Colwich, Kan., with a regional office in Brazil, ICM provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services to sustain agriculture and to advance renewable energy, including ethanol and feed technologies that will increase the supply of world protein. By providing proprietary process technologies to over 100 facilities globally with a combined annual production of approximately 8.8 billion gallons of ethanol and 25 million tons of distiller grains, ICM has become a world leader in bio-refining technologies. For additional information, visit www.icminc.com.

About Visionary Fiber Technologies, Inc.

Visionary Fiber Technologies, Inc. (“VFT”) is a global leader in fiber reactor separation technology for chemical refining and processing. VFT’s globally patented breakthrough technology platform delivers significant value to the chemical processing industry that improves the bottom line of operator. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Lockhart, Texas, VFT’s technology crystalizes a paradigm shift in the way chemical processing is both designed and utilized. By intersecting physical and chemical principles in a proprietary method, the fiber reactor is a vessel that directly addresses unmet challenges and existing and emerging opportunities for refining industries across the board. For more information, visit www.visionaryfiber.com.

