Eureka! Mode Bathrooms Encourages Families to Learn, Interact and Engage on International Bath Day

Whilst the actual date is shrouded in the mists of time, it is believed that 14th June (International Bath Day) marks the day on which Greek Scholar Archimedes discovered the water level in his bath rose as he got in. This epiphany led to the realisation that the volume of an object could be accurately calculated by placing it in water. And, as legend has it, he famously ran through the streets of his hometown of Syracuse wearing nothing but a smile, shouting “Eureka! Eureka!” (“I have found it! I have found it!”).

For families with young children, bath time is one of the few periods during the day where parent and child can learn, interact and engage without the distraction of an electronic device. And, on International Bath Day, Mode Bathrooms is encouraging families to use this time to learn about and play with water in a fun-filled setting.

Brand spokesperson Andy Rodgers says: “As the parent of three children, all under the age of ten, I know how important bath time can be. As the bathroom is a no-go zone for tablets and all other electronic devices, it gives us the chance to discuss the things they learnt at school, play games and enjoy quality time together, without distraction.

Andy continued: “Bath time is also a great opportunity to experiment and play with water. As it was for Archimedes, the bathroom can be a great place to think creatively and learn interesting things about science. For example, does water really go down the plug hole clockwise in the Northern Hemisphere? Or is that just a myth?”

Andy added: “To fully enjoy the bath time experience, it certainly pays to have a good quality bath which you and your family can enjoy. At Mode Bathrooms, we supply a wide range of highly contemporary style baths, from luxurious freestanding models to double ended designs, which means no one ends up at the dreaded tap end!”

