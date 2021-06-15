Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for In-Person Bitcoin Transactions

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well (the “Company” or “BTCW”), a company providing convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin, is pleased to announce that we have officially opened our Calgary ‘over-the-counter’ (“OTC”) office. Our OTC Calgary office will provide best-in-class service by appointment for individuals seeking to transact in larger bitcoin denominations and will offer a comfortable setting for those interested in learning about the benefits of bitcoin as a means of securing financial sovereignty.



The Bitcoin Well management team includes two of Alberta’s original bitcoin entrepreneurs, both of whom have an established track record of successfully opening bricks-and-mortar bitcoin locations. The Company’s Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Bradley, opened the world’s first bitcoin store in Calgary back in 2013 as bitcoin was in its early stages, and created a prestigious and trusted environment for clients. Chief Executive Officer, Adam O’Brien launched the OTC office in Edmonton which has been successfully serving our loyal client base with superior, high-touch service since 2017.

“Expanding our office footprint to Calgary is monumental. Both Adam and I believe the city is in need of our ‘white-glove service’ to replicate the success we have built with the same model in Edmonton,” said Dave Bradley. “As two of the longest-serving and trusted experts with a proven track record in the bitcoin space, the Bitcoin Well team plans to continue this trend and open additional OTC offices in other national and international cities, bringing our top-quality, exceptional service to markets around the world.”

The new ~1,000 square foot office is centrally located at 724 11 Avenue SW in Calgary’s popular Beltline District and will house our growing Calgary BTCW team. With ample street parking and easy accessibility, the Calgary OTC office will provide services by appointment within a welcoming, concierge-type environment where people can learn about bitcoin and gain insights into how to protect their digital assets. With this office opening, Bitcoin Well is looking forward to enhancing our activity in the Calgary community, including hosting educational sessions for Calgarians to learn more about bitcoin.

“As an organization focused on advancing tech and innovation in Calgary, Platform is excited to see a company like Bitcoin Well choose to expand their business to downtown Calgary — it’s a reflection of the growth and momentum we’re seeing in tech and innovation across the city and the province,” says Terry Rock, CEO at Platform Calgary. “Bitcoin Well’s expansion to Calgary will help create new jobs in tech and attract young talent which is critical to our economic recovery.”

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services. BTCW is Adjusted EBITDA positive and positioned to become the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company, with an enterprising consolidation strategy to deliver accretive and cost-effective expansion in North America and globally. As leaders of the longest-running, founder-led Bitcoin ATM company, management of Bitcoin Well brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain along with access to proprietary, cutting-edge software development that supports further expansion. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with our business.

