Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President, Business Management, and Chief Financial Officer at Technical Solutions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Ashutosh Gokhale has been appointed vice president, business management and chief financial officer for its Technical Solutions division.



Gokhale will replace Billy Jahn upon his retirement on July 9 and will be responsible for all financial management and business management functions in Technical Solutions. Gokhale will be located at HII’s offices in Fairfax, Virginia, and will report to Andy Green, HII executive vice president and president of Technical Solutions.

“Ashutosh has extensive business experience and a strong background in finance and M&A,” Green said. “I have full confidence in his abilities, and I look forward to working together to position HII and our customers for continued future success.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/ashutosh-gokhale.

Gokhale joins HII from Maximus, Inc., where he worked since 2007 in various leadership positions in finance, accounting and pricing. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Maximus’ Federal Services division, where he helped grow revenues from $300 million to $1.6 billion in six years, led four large acquisitions and established a culture for process improvements. He previously worked as director of financial planning and reporting at EMCOR Facilities Services and as manager of financial planning and analysis at US Airways.

Gokhale is a certified public accountant with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Amravati University in India. He also has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit: