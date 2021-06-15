Govan Brown Expands to Add New Core & Shell Division

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Govan Brown, one of Canada’s Top 40 Contractors and a member of the STO Building Group, today announced their launch of a new dedicated Core & Shell construction division. Govan Brown Building Group, the company’s new division, brings STO Building Group’s established global leadership and technical experience in base building construction to the Canadian marketplace through localized leadership and implementation. Govan Brown Building Group is focused on the delivery of new construction and base building redevelopment and repositioning projects, bringing an internationally recognized standard of construction for Core & Shell services to Canada.



This launch builds on the strengths we have brought to the marketplace in our ability to focus and build dedicated teams that directly respond to the needs being expressed by our clients,” says Joseph Kirk, President of Govan Brown. “The same degree of attention and specialization we are known for informs this important evolution which will enhance and support our interiors division. The Building Group offers an opportunity to diversify our business while providing our team members broader opportunities to advance in their careers. This is an important evolution for our business and we couldn’t be more excited to take this bold step forward.”

Led by Jeff McKinnon, Senior Director of Corporate Development, and Rik Dittmer, MBA, Senior Director of Construction, the division’s focus will be to expand Govan Brown’s range of construction services to include new construction, adaptive re-use of existing assets, sustainably focused mass timber construction, light industrial, redevelopment projects, and select special projects. Mr. McKinnon has an established tenure in the Canadian real estate market and has continually focused on elevating the overall construction experience for our partners across the country. With a vision of bringing together a team of industry leaders focused on growing the Govan Brown Building Group, the division is positioned to set new standards of construction delivery across Canada. With over 26-years of Core & Shell construction experience, Mr. Dittmer’s career spans the institutional, commercial, residential and industrial sectors, working for major subcontractors, general contractors as well as owners. He brings senior construction and operations leadership to the Govan Brown Building Group, supporting its teams and portfolio across Canada. He is committed to the vision of growing the Building Group as a leading construction partner, focused on innovation and enhancing the client experience.

Govan Brown Building Group is presently engaged on several notable development projects across the country, ranging from repositioning work to ground-up new construction. The team is available to discuss opportunities to collaborate and share insights for projects of any scale.

About Govan Brown

Govan Brown was founded in 1994 and is one of Canada's national leading construction services firms specializing in a full lifecycle delivery model, from concept to post-construction, and beyond. Joining the STO Building Group family of companies in 2017, ranked #6 in ENR’s Top 400 Contractors, Govan Brown expanded its technical leadership in a wide range of sectors and has become a preferred contractor for some of world’s most innovative companies. STO Building Group operates from 45 offices globally and completes approximately $10+ billion in annual construction volume in sectors including corporate interiors, industrial, healthcare, mission critical, commercial office, residential, hospitality, higher education, life sciences, and institutional. Govan Brown is proudly recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies' and is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Kitchener, and a joint venture office in Montreal. www.govanbrown.com https://structuretone.com/

For more information, please contact:



Jeff McKinnon

Senior Director, Corporate Development

416-817-2982

jmckinnon@govanbrown.com