Vector Solutions Launches Emergency Notification and Mass Communications Platform, LiveSafe Alert

TAMPA, FL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk reduction, has launched Vector LiveSafe Alert, an innovative emergency notification and mass communications platform designed to make it easy for organizations to communicate with their employees to build a safer, more informed workplace.

Vector LiveSafe Alert provides a powerful, easy-to-use mass communications tool to operations, facilities, or safety managers to notify employees across channels of incidents ranging from routine technology downtime to an active shooter emergency. By opening the lines of communication, organizations benefit from a more informed workforce that can better respond to potentially damaging or costly situations. Organizations utilizing Vector LiveSafe Alert can:

Reach Employees Everywhere by delivering customized broadcast messages to employees in their channel of choice when it matters most

Avoid Message Fatigue by segmenting employees by groups, physical location, and organizational hierarchy

Improve Deliverability by accessing a delivery results report to see who received messages successfully, as well as who did not and why

“Empowering organizations to deliver the right message to the right people at the right time is part of Vector Solutions’ mission to provide intelligent software solutions that make communities safer, smarter, and better,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “Vector LiveSafe Alert takes this mission one step further by providing organizations a best-in-class mass communications tool that can be used both for crisis communications and everyday use.”

Vector LiveSafe Alert is part of the Vector LiveSafe Platform, a leading mobile platform for emergency notifications, risk management, and safety communications.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 22 million users and more than 21 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.