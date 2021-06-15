NEW LEARNING CENTER FOR CHILDREN WITH AUTISM OPENS IN CHANDLER, ARIZONA

Chandler, AZ, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InBloom Autism Services announced today that they have opened the doors to a new state-of-the-art Learning Center for young children to receive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy as a form of prescribed treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in Chandler, Arizona.

ABA therapy is a scientifically-validated form of treatment frequently prescribed to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and is the primary form of care provided at InBloom. Regional Clinical Integrity Officer, Lainey Posthumus, will oversee the clinical team in Chandler. InBloom has been providing in-home and center-based ABA therapy services to families in Phoenix at their University Drive location since August of 2019, and credit a growing demand for quality center-based services throughout the area for the need to invest in a second Learning Center to serve families living in the southeast Valley.

The new Learning Center has over 9,500 square feet of space and a variety of different learning environments ranging from smaller therapy rooms for a more direct 1-to-1 experience, large play rooms for naturalistic environment training/play-based learning, and a full-sized classroom for children who are getting ready to transition into a traditional classroom environment.

“We were growing out of current space very quickly, and we realized that we were getting a lot of families coming to us from the east Valley. It just made perfect sense to find another location that was easier for these families to access,” said Posthumus. “This new space is huge, and the variety of large rooms within that space really lets us be creative. With that flexibility it allows us to create the best learning environments for each of the kiddos we work with, their caregivers, and for our staff as well. All of that adds up to a better experience for everyone and gives us the best chance for positive outcomes across the board.”

With the impact that COVID-19 has had on the lives and schedules of children throughout the state, InBloom Autism Services made adjustments to their health and safety protocols to make sure therapy services could stay as available and consistent as possible to those in need of a center-based approach.

“I think the one thing that’s always worth mentioning is that our clinical team here in Arizona is truly amazing. We have such a good group of caring clinicians and an amazing organizational culture at InBloom that it makes for a great place to work and an even better place for families to receive therapy services for their child,” said Posthumus. “Nobody is too big or too small to help when it comes to supporting young children to reach their potential, and I truly believe that mindset is what makes our Learning Centers such positive places to go here in Arizona. When you have a team that’s dedicated and motivated to be here, that in-return is going to increase the quality of services that we’re providing, and keep things consistent for our families.”

The Chandler Learning Center is located at 1347 N. Alma School Road, Suite 220. InBloom Autism Services is an in-network provider with most major insurance providers. Caregivers interested in inquiring about therapy services at the new location can call 888-754-0398 to connect with the InBloom Autism Services Care Team, or visit inbloomautism.com to inquire more today.

ABOUT INBLOOM AUTISM SERVICES

Founded in 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, InBloom Autism Services provides Diagnostic Evaluations for Autism as well as Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children living with Autism Spectrum Disorder throughout Florida, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. InBloom’s mission is to consistently achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients by focusing on clinical quality and innovation, hiring the best behavioral professionals, and investing in clinical support and professional development. To learn more visit: https://www.inbloomautism.com

