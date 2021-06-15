DIAGNOS Announces a Pilot with Hospital Oftalmológico Buena Vista Sinaloa

English French

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues, announces today the signing of a 2-month pilot with Hospital Oftalmológico Buena Vista Sinaloa, the largest ophthalmological hospital in Sinaloa State, Mexico.



In Mexico there are 18 million diabetics with a 23% prevalence in people of 20 years or more; the seriousness of these cases is that every hour in the country eight patients die from this disease, since 80% of deaths in Mexico, is related to diabetes. In Sinaloa State, 355,000 thousand cases are reported, of which almost half (175,000) are undiagnosed, with a prevalence of 21% of the population of 20 years or more. Of the 180,000 diagnosed for diabetes, only 30% go to the doctor on a regular basis. According to statistics, 30,000 new cases of diabetes per year are registered in the State of Sinaloa. Diabetic Retinopathy and loss of vision are the 2 biggest problems.

“For almost 25 years, we’ve been providing ophthalmic eye care to hundreds of thousands of patients coming from 4 out of 9 States of the Northern Region of Mexico, mainly the west pacific area. Our focus is to provide our specialty services to everybody within one of our 7 eye health programs such as Ophthalmological Consultation, Surgeries, Culture of Prevention of Eye Diseases, Campaign of Free Consultation in Suburban Areas to People in Extreme Poverty, National Museum of Ophthalmology, among others”, mentions Dr. Efraín Romo Santos, Founder and Head of Ophthalmology at Hospital Oftalmológico Buena Vista Sinaloa. “We’re excited to welcome DIAGNOS as we look forward to use a real-life tested technology based on AI, reliable and compliant with the most exigent international standards”, finished Dr. Romo.

“This is a great moment for DIAGNOS as we’ve been proving that our AI and Telemedicine modules helps safety issues around specialists and their staff during this challenging time. We will be demonstrating our service of retina screening to everyone that needs it”, says Mr. Guillermo Moreno, Vice President of DIAGNOS. “Along with Dr. Romo, we’ll provide a turn-key solution to his renowned team of specialists, we’re confident that during the pilot, we’ll deliver a real-time result to the local population by supporting the specialists in their day to day. Finally, we will give hope to patients through the access to eye screening with Dr. Romo’s Institutions”, finished Mr. Moreno.

About Hospital Oftalmológico Buena Vista Sinaloa

At Buena Vista Sinaloa we have been dedicated for more than 24 years to providing efficient ophthalmic treatments for the diagnosis and prevention of eye diseases to each of our clients in Culiacán (HD), Los Mochis and Mazatlan, all three in Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Buena Vista Sinaloa began activities on December 6, 1996, its founder Dr. Efraín Romo Santos, has managed to form an institution with doctors and specialists in ophthalmology, as well as with cutting-edge equipment to care for patients in different states such as Sinaloa, Durango, Baja California Sur and Sonora.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.