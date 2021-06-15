WinZip Mac 9 Pro Boosts Productivity for Secure File Sharing

OTTAWA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing WinZip Mac 9 Pro, the latest version of WinZip’s powerful encryption, compression and file management software for macOS. With enhanced compression and security workflows, updated PDF capabilities and more, WinZip® Mac 9 Pro boosts productivity while empowering customers to securely manage, store and share files on a Mac.



“Whether for business or personal, it’s never felt more important to protect your critical files and keep your private information safe,” said Henry Monteiro, Head of WinZip Product Management. “With our latest version of WinZip Mac, we’re introducing new updates that boost your efficiency and empower you to work, share and manage files confidently – all while knowing your info is secure, no matter where it’s stored or shared.”

Experience a better workflow with enhancements to file protection, PDF functionality, and file backup.

ENHANCED! 256-bit AES encryption now set as default: When choosing to encrypt files, customers now benefit from the security of 256 AES encryption by default, ensuring banking-level file protection.

Create smaller files, convert multiple file types, and quickly view compression results.

NEW! Create smaller Zipx files: WinZip Mac 9 Pro deduplicates files while keeping the original file and folder structure intact, significantly decreasing the Zipx file size.

Explore additional features designed for macOS.

ENHANCED! Mac experience: Now, save time by quickly copying and pasting files directly to a Zip or Zipx file right from the Mac clipboard. Similar to the Mac Finder, the WinZip File manager can now be resized to easily see more of what is inside a Zip or Zipx file. Plus, WinZip Mac 9 Pro offers support for Big Sur and runs on the latest Mac models with M1 chips.



WinZip Mac 9 offers support for many favorite macOS features, including Dark Mode. And with apps for iPad and iPhone, WinZip makes it safe and easy to share files on your favorite Apple hardware.

WinZip’s Mac product lineup includes WinZip Mac 9 Pro and WinZip Mac 9 Standard. For more information, please refer to the comparison chart.

Pricing and Availability

WinZip Mac 9 Pro and WinZip Mac 9 Standard are both available in English. Suggested retail pricing (SRP) for WinZip Mac 9 Pro is $49.95 USD / £51.54 / €59.44 (in Germany). SRP for WinZip Mac 9 Standard is $29.95 USD/ £31.14 / €35.64 (in Germany). Euro and GBP prices include VAT.

