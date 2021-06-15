TUK Capital Releases Financial Survival Guide for Millennial Real Estate Investors

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennials need to stay focused on ‘business as usual,’ despite lockdowns. Jordan King, a licensed broker, real estate investor/financier, managing partner of TUK Capital, and owner of Alexander King Enterprises, has created a ‘Financial survival guide’ for millennials. Jordan and his colleague Evan Ungar, are both millennials, who secured multi-million dollar real estate acquisitions during the pandemic. King encourages other millennials to become aware of the real-estate market trends. Jordan King and Evan Ungar are known for real-estate consulting, closing major property deals. This ‘Financial survival guide’ encourages millennials to embrace financial literacy, and build their business portfolio.



“One of the fastest ways to build wealth is through real-estate. No matter what is going on in the world, people will always need a place to live,” - Jordan King.

Jordan King has always been competitive, since playing junior hockey for the Mississauga Chargers Organization, King was recognized in 2009. The Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) inducted King in their Hall of Fame. Many years later, King has worked hard to build his real-estate portfolio, which contains a range of property types; like single-family homes, multi-family homes and apartment buildings.

The current economic climate may discourage some investors and small business owners. However, The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) announced 158,000 Canadian businesses were inactive during 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions. This means Canadians will need stable streams of income from somewhere other than government spending.

Millennials at home during the lockdowns know passive income is needed for survival. Jordan King fully embraced capitalism in 2020, he wants the skeptics to know, “Don't panic. Stay calm. Trust yourself and trust the process.” Here are Jordan’s top investor tips to consider.

Jordan King wants millennials to pay attention to the real estate markets. Millennials need to keep an active business portfolio using the BRRRR strategy (buy, rehab, rent, refinance and repeat). And, stay confident, despite the setbacks that can come from real-life situations.

Why is now a good time to invest? According to Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the average price of a house in Ontario will be $855, 218 in 2021 and will increase to $888, 658 in 2022, in contrast to our neighbours in Quebec, the average price of their houses are forecasted to be an average of $439, 396. Ontario homes are in demand and are increasing in value every year.

“As millennials, we relate to the ‘ups and downs,’ the stress of investing and starting a business. I always believed in diversification in many industries to limit risk and ensure growth,” Jordan King.

It’s not just about houses, apartments are profitable too. According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRRB), the condominium apartment sales in GTA were up 79.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 2020. The average price of a condo-apartment in T.O. is now worth $708, 298 in 2021, compared to last year's average of $675, 844 in 2020.

Jordan recommends choosing properties in areas outside of Toronto, such areas as Hamilton, one of Ontario's fastest-growing economies. As well as, St. Catherine's, Windsor, Peterborough, Brantford, and Oakville markets.

“You are never alone, always seek to educate yourself and learn from mistakes. We all have challenges,” Jordan King.

In other words, always keep searching for new opportunities, and speak with your financial advisor before making any final decisions.

TUK Enterprises consists of TUK Capital, a consulting company and private real estate financier, TUK developments is an eight-figure, real-estate holding company. TUK Enterprises consists of TUK Capital, a consulting and private real estate financier, investors, TUK development is an expanding residential corporation with holdings in the GTA, and Choice Renovations Canada (CRC) construction company provides services, home renovations and new constructions.

For more information about TUK Capital services please visit the website at https://tukcapital.com/ or https:// Tukcapital.com/tukdevelopments/ or https://Choicerenos.com/ or https://jordanalexanderking.com// .