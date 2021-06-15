TBRC’s Vascular Grafts Market Overview And Forecast Through 2030

LONDON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s vascular graft market research report, the vascular grafts market consists of sales of vascular grafts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture vascular grafts. Vascular grafting is performed to bypass a partial or complete blockage in an artery by reconnecting the blood vessels. This process will improve the blood flow by redirecting blood from one area of the body to another. Vascular grafts are mainly used in the heart during a coronary artery bypass, in legs to treat vascular diseases, aneurysm, vascular occlusion and renal failures. Vascular grafts are made of different raw materials such as polyester, polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE), polyurethane and biosynthetic.



Vascular Grafts Market Opportunities

The top opportunities in the vascular grafts market segmented by product will arise in the endovascular stent grafts segment, which will gain $626.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the vascular grafts market segmented by raw material will arise in the polytetrafluoroethylene grafts segment, which will gain $421.0 million of global annual sales by 2025; segmented by application will arise in the aneurysm segment, which will gain $573.7 million of global annual sales by 2025; segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $706.2 million of global annual sales by 2025. The vascular grafts market size will gain the most in the USA at $142.5 million.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Vascular Grafts Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 covers major vascular grafts companies, vascular grafts market share by company, vascular grafts manufacturers, vascular grafts market size, and vascular grafts market forecasts. The report also covers the global vascular grafts market and its segments.

Vascular Grafts Market Size And Growth

The global vascular grafts market size is expected to grow from $2.57 billion in 2020 to $2.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The vascular graft global market is expected to reach $3.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

North America was the largest region in the global vascular grafts market, accounting for 34.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the vascular grafts market will be Middle East and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.7% and 8.4% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Asia-Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 7.6% and 6.4% respectively.

COVID-19 Impact On Vascular Grafts Market

The pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the delivery of healthcare services worldwide. Vascular patients are usually under high risk for respiratory compromise and subsequent mortality if they contract COVID-19. The patient pool is often frail, elderly, comorbid, and they have less respiratory and physiological reserve than many others who contract the SARS-CoV2 virus. The reallocation of intensive care resources such as ventilators has impacted cardiac surgeries. Also, elective cardiac surgeries have been delayed owing to the redistribution of intensive care resources and the inherent risk of patients with comorbidities acquiring COVID‐19. This is mainly due to factors such as prolonged hospital admission, the invasive nature of certain procedures, aerosol-generating nature of procedures, and due to the decreased potential of ICU resources. Medical facilities are majorly being used to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 and hence there is a decrease in intensive care capacity. In April 2020, in the Lombardy region of Italy, 16 out of 20 cardiac surgical units discontinued services and the urgent cases were shifted to remaining four units for centralized services.

Vascular Grafts Market Competitive Landscape

The vascular grafts market is highly concentrated with small number of large players holding significant market share. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 65.68% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the vascular grafts industry include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Getinge, Endologix and Cook Medical.

Vascular Grafts Market - By Product (Hemodialysis Access Grafts, Endovascular Stent Grafts, Peripheral Vascular Grafts, Coronary Artery By-pass Grafts), By Raw Material (Polyester Grafts, Polytetrafluoroethylene Grafts, Polyurethane Grafts, Biosynthetic Grafts), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Aneurysm, Vascular Occlusion, Renal Failure), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

