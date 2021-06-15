Bars And Cafes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 By The Business Research Company

LONDON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s latest research on the bars and cafés market provides the reader with detailed market data on the bar and cafe market’s competitive landscape including bars and cafes market major players, bars and cafes market share by company, and more.



The global bars and cafés market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 7.9% of the total market in 2020. This is partially due to the existence of a number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Starbucks was the largest competitor with a 5.71% share of the market, followed by Restaurant Brands International, Buffallo Wild Wings, Dukins, McCafé, Lavazza, Whitbread, Café Coffee Day, Dave & Buster's, and Dane NYC.

Bars And Cafes Market Trends And Strategies

Changing tastes according to the regional preferences of customers is one key trend in the bars and cafés market. Companies in the bars and cafés market are increasingly offering different food and beverage options based on local and regional tastes. Many food services such as Starbucks and McDonald’s have gone global by accommodating the regional preferences while keeping their core structure of the cuisine intact. Innovation in recipes, amalgamation in inter-border cuisines, and offering multiple cuisines under the same roof has become a popular model for entering new markets.

For instance, in 2016, Starbucks acquired Princi for an undisclosed amount as an attempt to merge the regional preferences of the consumers and offer a local experience. Princi was an Italian bakery chain with outlets in Milan and London. Post-acquisition, the company will operate under Starbucks’ brand name and planned to establish new outlets in Shanghai, China and New York, USA by 2018.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Bars And Cafes market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2201&type=smp

The Business Research Company’s report titled Bars And Cafes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 covers bars and cafés market growth rate, bars and cafés market size, bars and cafés market forecasts, bars and cafés market trends and drivers.

The global bars and cafés market size is expected to grow from $335.6 billion in 2020 to $513 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The market is expected to grow to $659.5 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The increase in disposable income is expected to fuel the growth of the bars and cafés market in the coming years. Disposable income, also known as disposable personal income (DPI), is the amount of income available to an individual or household once income taxes are subtracted. Many developed and developing countries are expected to experience consistent economic development, resulting in more disposable incomes and, as a result, increased spending on services such as bars and cafés.

Read More On The Bars And Cafes Global Market Report 2021 Here -

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bars-and-cafes-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Bars And Cafes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide bars and cafes market overviews, analyze and forecast bars and cafes market size and growth for the whole market, bars and cafes market segments, and geographies, bars and cafes market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the bars and cafes market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Restaurants And Mobile Food Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



