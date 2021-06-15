Hobby Lobby is now open at Loyal Plaza in Williamsport, PA

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northpath Investments (formally PAG Investments) is excited to announce the opening of Hobby Lobby at Loyal Plaza in Williamsport, Pa.

Hobby Lobby, an arts & crafts store with over 900 stores across the US, signed a 10-year lease occupying 55,000 square feet in the former Kmart Space at the shopping center. The Keith Corporation represented Hobby Lobby in the deal, while Bennett Williams represented Northpath Investments.

“We are very excited for Hobby Lobby to be one of our anchor tenants at Loyal Plaza,” said Gershon Alexander, Principal at Northpath Investments. “Hobby Lobby fulfills a need within the community and after much hard work between all the parties we are thrilled to have them in our center.”

In addition to Hobby Lobby, Kay Jewelers opened its doors at Loyal Plaza in March. The national jeweler signed a 10-year lease for 3,000 square feet in the former Payless Shoe Source space of the shopping center.

For further leasing opportunities at Loyal Plaza please contact Brad Rorhbaugh at brohrbaugh@bennettwilliams.com.

About Northpath Investments