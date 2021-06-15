Institutional Investor Sponsors Wealth Creation Seminar Series in Recognition of Juneteenth

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Investor is sponsoring “The Legacy Series: Empowerment Through Wealth Creation,” a series of wealth empowerment events developed in partnership with the National Association of Securities Professionals (NASP), in recognition of Juneteenth Independence Day.



Sponsorship of this event is part of Institutional Investor’s commitment to promoting the goals of diversity and inclusion within their own business and across the investment industry. NASP’s mission to pursue equal opportunities for minorities and women in the securities industry is in alignment with Institutional Investor’s similar goals. This year’s seminar will be moderated by Ron Parker, President & CEO of NASP. To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h4jKmmn5QoKNwYjdO5P51w.

The seminar will have three sessions:

How to Build Generational Wealth - Thursday June 17th 10:00am – 11:30am

Generational Wealth is wealth that is passed down from one generation to the next. We will discuss how to build generational wealth, by investing in the stock market, homeownership and saving.

The Importance of a Budget & Saving for the Future - Thursday July 8th 10:00am – 11:30am

Change the way you think about your finances, learn the importance of creating a budget, saving money, plan for your future and increase your credit score.

Creating Multiple Income Streams/Passive Income - Thursday July 22nd 10:00am – 11:30am

Create a path towards financial freedom by generating multiple income streams. Learn how a “side hustle” or a hobby can give you a 2nd income stream.

Celebrated each year around the nation on June 19th, Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and represents an opportunity for Americans to reflect on the need to continue working toward fairness and equality for all of its citizens.

“Juneteenth is a chance for us to continue the national conversation about racial injustice, as well as to provide information and opportunities for economic empowerment,” said Fran Cashman, CEO of Euromoney Institutional Investor’s Asset Management Division, the chief sponsor of this year’s event.

Institutional Investor is the trusted concierge for the world's asset managers and owners.

