SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MCF, CLDR, DTRC, and XEC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by privately held Independence Energy, LLC (“Independence”). Upon consummation of the transaction, Independence shareholders will own 76% of the combined company and MCF shareholders will own just 24%. If you own MCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mcf/

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CLDR shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash for each CLDR share that they hold. If you own CLDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cldr/

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTC: DTRC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTC: DTRC) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with JR Resources Corp. (“JR Resources”), its largest shareholder. Pursuant to the merger agreement, a new company (“NewCo”) will acquire all outstanding securities of JR Resources and DTRC in exchange for securities of NewCo. DTRC shareholders other than JR Resources will receive one share of NewCo common stock for each DTRC share that they hold. If you own DTRC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dtrc/

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, XEC shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each XEC share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $67.89 based upon Cabot’s June 14, 2021 closing price of $16.91. If you own XEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/xec/