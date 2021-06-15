English French

Rueil Malmaison, 15 June 2021

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in May 2021

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





May YTD at the end of May (5 months) % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 VINCI Autoroutes +125% −1.6% +32.3% −15.2% Light vehicles +161% −1.3% +36.6% −18.1% Heavy vehicles +26% −3.6%1 +16.4% +0.3%

1 Heavy vehicle traffic declined essentially because there was one less working day in May 2021 than in May 2019. Excluding this effect, heavy vehicle traffic in May is virtually stable.

II- Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic2



May YTD at the end of May (5 months) % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 VINCI Airports * -80.4% -61.8% -82.4% Portugal (ANA) * -77.6% -64.7% -84.7% United-Kingdom * -94.8% -92.9% -97.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) * -87.4% -62.5% -84.0% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) * -78.5% -55.9% -74.3% France * -78.7% -62.1% -83.2% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) * -98.0% -94.0% -97.8% United States of America * -43.9% -19.0% -56.8% Brazil * -40.8% -11.0% -42.5% Serbia * -62.1% -35.3% -69.7% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) * -14.8% 8.0% -36.8% Sweden * -86.5% -70.5% -87.7% Costa Rica * -15.0% -41.4% -61.2%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.



* The comparison with May 2020, during which passenger traffic was near zero because of the pandemic, is immaterial.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





May YTD at the end of May (5 months) % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 VINCI Airports ** -63.5% -37.5% -65.5% Portugal (ANA) ** -62.5% -39.2% -70.0% United-Kingdom ** -90.3% -84.1% -92.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) ** -58.7% -33.0% -56.5% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) ** -67.6% -39.6% -63.0% France ** -65.5% -39.6% -70.0% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) ** -90.2% -82.1% -91.3% United States of America ** -45.8% -13.5% -47.9% Brazil ** -19.0% 8.2% -22.2% Serbia ** -41.8% -6.4% -48.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) ** -8.1% 26.8% -21.8% Sweden ** -79.3% -58.5% -79.9% Costa Rica ** +15.5% 19.6% -25.3%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

** The comparison with May 2020, during which the number of commercial movements was extremely low because of the pandemic, is immaterial.

