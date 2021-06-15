Global Rugged Air Quality Monitors Market to Reach $571.2 Million by 2027

New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rugged Air Quality Monitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032810/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$571.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
- The Rugged Air Quality Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$120.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Emerson Electric
- General Electric
- Honeywell International Inc
- HORIBA, Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Spectris plc
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032810/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality Monitors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: USA Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality Monitors by
Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality Monitors
by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality Monitors
by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: China Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality Monitors
by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: France Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality Monitors
by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: UK Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality Monitors by
Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality Monitors
by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rugged
Air Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
INDIA
Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: India Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality Monitors
by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Rugged Air Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality
Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Rugged
Air Quality Monitors by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
MEXICO
Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Rugged Air Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality
Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality Monitors
by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality Monitors
by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Rugged Air Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality
Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
AFRICA
Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Air
Quality Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Rugged Air Quality
Monitors by Segment - Rugged Air Quality Monitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032810/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________