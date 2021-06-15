Enzo Biochem Announces Online Service with TrustAssure to Schedule Timely PCR Testing Required for International Travel

Testing will be available through CLX Health’s TrustAssure™ Global Testing Platform for international travelers from New York and New Jersey who will need to complete testing immediately prior to travel.

COVID-19 tests can be scheduled online and are available at Enzo’s patient service center locations throughout New York and New Jersey with no waiting and rapid results.

NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, and CLX Health, developer of cloud-based solutions to manage the COVID-19 testing ecosystem through its TrustAssure™ Global Network, today announced a new collaboration to provide rapid access in New York and New Jersey to COVID-19 PCR testing that will be required for international travel from the U.S. to destinations around the world.

Using this online service, travelers will be able to schedule PCR tests immediately and receive results in advance of travel by using CLX Health’s TrustAssure™ Global Testing Platform, which includes COVID-19 testing partners in more than 81 countries.

The seamless process enables travelers to find and book tests at the most convenient location with a trusted health provider—including physician-authorized testing at locations throughout the metropolitan New York / New Jersey area—and then seamlessly transmit compliance status to their travel provider. Many global airlines are already using TrustAssure™ Global Testing Platform to offer their customers an easy-to-use option to meet the testing requirements for international travelers. These travelers will have access to their test results through the Enzo Patient Portal.

“As international travel rapidly opens up, demand for PCR testing has shifted from surveillance testing for schools and institutions to testing for discretionary activities including travel and entertainment. Travelers can instantly schedule a PCR test at Enzo’s patient service center locations throughout New York and New Jersey. The PCR test is processed using Enzo’s proprietary GENFLEX® platform at our NY State CLIA certified lab.” said Elazar Rabbani, Ph.D., CEO of Enzo. “The mobile experience handles the necessary physician authorizations and delivers results directly to the customer. We anticipate that proof of testing will be a requirement for travel for at least several more months in the effort to keep millions of international travelers safe. The application provides travelers easy access to results that will confirm their negative status to airline representatives.”

In this strategic partnership, Enzo’s test processing locations across New York and New Jersey will be added to TrustAssure™’s network of COVID-19 testing providers across the country. Customers will be notified of their results through the secure online portal. If a negative COVID-19 result is processed, a TrustAssure ReadyToFly message will be generated as proof of health status and sent to the airline partner.

“The TrustAssure™ platform offers consumers access to the latest testing location data around the world. We have a directory of 15,000 plus verified COVID-19 testing sites worldwide and are excited to be adding Enzo’s testing sites in New York and New Jersey to help meet demand for testing in this important region as travel increases in the coming months,” said Bob Fluery, Global Lab Director for CLX Health. “We are committed to working with our partners to provide customers with easy solutions to meet testing requirements and ensure a safe travel experience.”

“While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated guidance regarding mask and social distancing mandates for the vaccinated, the rules for face coverings and PCR testing remain in place for international travel,” said Barry Weiner, President at Enzo Biochem. “As more travelers book vacations out of the country, we are pleased to be a convenient resource they can depend on for easy and rapid access to COVID-19 testing to ensure safe travel.”

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit www.Enzo.com or follow Enzo Biochem on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CLX Health / About TrustAssure™

CLX Health, a privately and wholly owned SiriusIQ company, delivers a clinically sound, cloud-based, multi-stakeholder solution which manages a Covid-19 testing ecosystem of physicians, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and consumers. CLX Health’s TrustAssure™ Global Network of Covid-19 testing partners and providers offer over 5,000 locations across the United States and greater than 15,000 locations in over 81 countries world-wide to support various “ready to” solutions for work, entertainment, and travel related engagements.

For more information, please visit https://www.trustassure.com

Forward-Looking Statements

