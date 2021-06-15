Global Rubber Process Oil Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rubber Process Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032807/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Naphthenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the TDAE segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
- The Rubber Process Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$466.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
- Paraffinic Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
- In the global Paraffinic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$275.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$355.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$292.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Apar Industries Ltd
- Avista Oil Ag
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.
- Chevron Corporation
- CPC Corporation
- Cross Oil
- Eagle Petrochem
- Ergon North & South America
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Gandhar Oil
- H&R Group
- HollyFrontier Corporation
- HPCL
- Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
- LODHA Petro
- Lub Line
- Lukoil
- Nynas
- ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding
- Panama Petrochem Ltd
- PetroChina Company Limited
- Petronas Belgium NV
- Raj Petro Specialities P. Ltd.
- Repsol
- Royal Dutch Shell
- San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc.
- Southwestern Petroleum Corporation
- Sterlite Lubricants
- Total
- Vintrol Lubes Private Limited
- WBF Pte Ltd
- Witmans Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032807/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Process Oil
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Naphthenic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Naphthenic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Naphthenic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for TDAE by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for TDAE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for TDAE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Paraffinic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Paraffinic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Paraffinic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for MES by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for MES by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for MES by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Process Oil
by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Process
Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Process Oil
by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic, TDAE,
Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil
by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil
by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil
by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032807/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________