Sok-It expands to cans with summer drink sleeves inspired by nature

Montclair, NJ, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether boating with a beer, sitting in the sand with a soda, or wetting your whistle with a White Claw®, keeping your can cold is key. Beginning June 15, Sok-It™, makers of JavaSok™ highly-rated reusable iced coffee cup sleeves, will add a NEW can line to its growing product roster: CanSok. With seven new fashion-forward styles ranging from Tropical Summer Flamingos, Succulents, Mango Ombre, Yellow Daisies, Sunflower & Bees, Pastel Floral and Pixel Monsters, CanSok absorbs your drink sweat, so your beverage stays colder longer, keeping your hands nice and dry.

“We’ve experienced tremendous growth this past year with over two million ‘soks’ sold and climbing,” said Gregg Greenberg, Co-CEO, Sok-It. “It’s a natural progression for us to expand into the ‘can’ market. Our CanSok line is inspired by the serenity of nature, which serves as an ongoing source of appreciation, and fun, which we are all excited to have more of together.”

As temperatures rise, say goodbye to wet rings, puddles and wasting a stack of napkins to wipe up the mess. Keep your cans colder longer and your hands, surfaces and clothes dry with CanSok. Available in four sizes including 12 oz. ($9.99 each), 12 oz. slim can ($10.99 each), 16 oz. ($13.99 each) and 25 oz. ($15.99 each), and fits with most beverage cans on the market.

In addition to CanSok, Sok-It will add some whimsy to your wardrobe and get your daily to-go iced coffee encounter on the best dressed list with an additional seven NEW JavaSok prints in larger sizes and two NEW BotlSok™ prints for the latest trends in hip hydration.

From healthcare to magical creatures, JavaSok new styles beg to be collected with: Healthcare Heroes, Yellow Daisies, Sunflower & Bees, Pastel Floral, Sleepy Sloths, Unicorn Meadow, and Horses. BotlSok reusable container sleeves for water bottles will add Healthcare Heroes and Yellow Daisies to its product line.

“Our ‘Sokhead’ community loves variety, that’s why we are also offering new iced coffee and bottle drink sleeve patterns and larger sizes from 18 oz. to 44 oz. for the ultimate way to keep cool this summer,” said Greenberg. “Because all of our products are washable, you can reuse them and feel good that you are doing your part for our planet.”

All Sok-It products are made from thick, insulating, 4MM coated neoprene fabric on its inner and outer sides to provide natural barriers to various elements. JavaSok fits nearly 85% of the cups from a variety of drink stores to pair with containers from Dunkin®, Starbucks®, and McCafé® and more, and BotlSok fits most water bottle brands.

SodaSok™ pairs with 22-32 oz. soda cups. HotSok™ sleeves for hot coffee, protect your hands from extreme heat and fit most disposable coffee cups better than single-use cardboard sleeves that tend to slide off easily.

With over 23K positive reviews, Sok-It features nearly 50+ patterns and styles - all under $16 – for a wide-range of affordable gift options for teachers, healthcare workers, graduates, birthdays, weddings or to treat yourself. eGift cards from $10-$50 are also available on sok-it.com. Sok-It offers FREE U.S. shipping on orders $30+. Put a Sok on it!

Become a Sok-It retailer with one of the fastest growing drinkware brands. Wholesale prices for bulk orders for retailers and distributors of Sok-It products are also available. Visit sok-it.com to learn about custom branded logo options and designs for retail outlets, corporate gifts, sports teams, and more.

For more information, visit sok-it.com and contact Kristie Burns at kristieburns@kbcommunicationsllc.com. Follow us on social media.

About Sok-It

Sok-It™ is a premium brand of reusable drink sleeves that prevent water rings, puddles, and drips from cold drinks and shield hands from extreme heated drinks. JavaSok™ and CanSok keeps iced drinks colder longer and HotSok™ protects your hands from hot drinks better than single-use cardboard sleeves. BotlSok™ sleeves fit your favorite water bottle and SodaSok™, just like the original JavaSok™, fits most soda cups. Sok-It™ offers online ordering through its website sok-it.com and ships anywhere from the U.S. Also available on Amazon, The Paper Store, Palmetto Moon and select retail outlets.

