Whitney Port Launches Loungewear Brand COZeCO in Collaboration with AVLN Studio

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COZeCO and Avalon Apparel are proud to announce their recent clothing collaboration and launch of their website: https://www.avlnstudio.com/. COZeCO x AVLN studio’s mission is to create fashionable, effortless loungewear at an accessible price that is both sustainable and eco-friendly for consumers to enjoy in every facet of their lifestyle.



About COZeCO

COZeCO was founded by Whitney Port, who obtained a large international following originally in the entertainment industry. Following her television career and time at Teen Vogue, she launched Whitney Eve where she showcased her talent as an entrepreneur in the fashion industry. Her personal passion for environmental conservation inspired the natural progression to launching COZeCo, where she now designs loungewear that is both comfortable and eco-conscious.

COZeCO is committed to developing and producing cozy essentials that have been made in an ecologically friendly manner using only sustainable GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standards) fabrics. The loungewear is as timeless as it is comfortable, being able to mesh with a variety of styles and wardrobes.

About Avalon Apparel LLC

Founded in 1987, Avalon Apparel LLC is a Los Angeles based fashion company specializing in woman, girls and junior apparel. Avalon’s brands have been featured in various department stores and specialty chains such as Tensixty Sherman, Spirit of Grace, Madison & Berkeley, Kit & Sky. Avalon goes end-to-end through the entire design process, creating trending designs that conform to the customer’s needs without sacrificing quality and speed. They pride themselves on their commitment to integrity, quality, and respecting their environmental footprint.

The COZeCO x AVLN Studio collaboration is one of their first forays into direct-to-consumer eCommerce. However, their experience in the apparel industry and commitment to excellence has made them a natural partner for COZeCO. Utilizing a global supply chain, AVLN gathers quality products that fit the eco-friendly ethos that both companies share. COZeCO takes pride in its quality of fabric and design. Customers and clients should expect to see the same quality standards from the COZeCO x AVLN partnership as they have come to expect from Avalon separately.

COZeCO x AVLN Focuses on the GOTS Certification

As the fashion industry continues to work towards lowering their impact on the environment, COZeCo x AVLN have done extensive research to understand how to utilize eco-friendly fabric in their loungewear. COZeCO x AVLN will be producing garments made with GOTS certified organic cotton. GOTS stands for Global Organic Textile Standards. The certification has four separate criteria, including social and ecological criteria, that have made it a global standard for organic textile processing.

In order to earn this certification, the entire fabric production process is audited. This includes everything from seed to the final combination of the fabric production process. The goal of this certification is to ensure that every cotton is made without using modified seeds, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers that could otherwise harm the environment. Every fabric is tested, spun, and knit using specific machinery that prevents the fabric from being contaminated by machinery that is working on traditional fabrics that have been made using conventional manners.

Dedication to Sustainability

COZeCO and Avalon Studios are more committed than ever to lowering their environmental impact, especially as the fabric industry continues to evolve. Fittingly, their website launched on Earth Day with an initial offering of women’s loungewear. COZeCO looks forward to expanding into family dressing for future drops.

