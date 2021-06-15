LifeLabs completes over 2 million COVID-19 molecular tests

Toronto, Ontario, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is pleased to announce its latest milestone in COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing, completing over 2 million tests for Canadians and their health care providers.

“I commend our teams for all the work they’ve done to reach this milestone,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “They have demonstrated incredible care, teamwork, and drive in managing everything that goes into our testing: from our frontline staff attentively serving our customers, to our couriers efficiently transporting specimens, to our lab staff diligently analyzing each sample that comes in and ensuring they are accurately reported, and many other supporting members like our customer care members who assist our customers throughout the testing journey. Thank you everyone for all that you do.”

Many Canadians have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and we are well on our way to moving forward with second doses. However, as variants continue to be a concern among Public Health, demand for COVID-19 testing across remains a key focus; and this will continue to be crucial as Canada slowly begins to reopen its economy.

“Looking at how far we’ve come since last year, I’m so proud of our teams,” said Haleh Bahrami, VP of Lab Operations. “It is because of our team members’ incredible agility and adaptability that we continue to build upon our existing processes to improve quality and efficiencies in our lab testing every day, so that we can continue to serve Canadians in every facet of testing in response to the pandemic.”

LifeLabs continues to build its support for COVID-19 testing in various capacities with initiatives such as:

Expanding its FlyClear™ Pre-Departure Testing in British Columbia. As shared in a media release earlier this spring, LifeLabs launched an additional FlyClear™ testing location on Russ Baker Way near the Vancouver International Airport. This expansion provides travellers with easy access to pre-departure COVID-19 PCR/NAAT testing.

Partnering with Fionet Rapid Response Group to implement COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing services. The Fionet Platform will be integrated with LifeLabs’ laboratory information system to support public health reporting and quality management oversight in providing rapid diagnostics testing for the detection of COVID-19 in community-based settings across Canada. This can include airports, community testing hubs, and installations for small, medium, and large businesses.

For more information about LifeLabs’ response to COVID-19 and testing, visit lifelabs.com

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.