Minit Named Leader & Star Performer in 2021 Everest Group PEAK Matrix Report for Process Mining

Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minit has improved its PEAK Matrix® position from Major Contender to Leader thanks to market success and capability advancements.



Minit, a leading Process Mining vendor, has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Process Mining in Everest Group's report “Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021".



The areas assessed by Everest Group for each of the Process Mining vendors included market adoption, portfolio mix, delivered value, vision and strategy, process setup & integration, process intelligence, implementation & support, and vendor's commercial model.

Minit's Strengths as a Leader According to the PEAK Matrix Assessment

Strong YoY Growth in Process Mining revenue and client base in 2020

Being featured among the top 5 vendors across key geographies including Europe, North America, LATAM and MEA

Being featured among top vendors (by market share) across key verticals

Significantly improving client satisfaction score

Improved process discovery capabilities

Enhanced process monitoring capability by improving the ease of creating custom dashboards and KPIs/metrics

Building an online user community/support forum and expanded service provider partner ecosystem

“On the back of its strong market presence and growth, product’s ease of use, significant enhancements in product functionalities, such as automated root-cause analysis and simulation analysis, and expansion in training and support capabilities, Minit is a Leader and Star Performer on the Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix®,” said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group. “Clients have found its product to be intuitive and have highlighted its proactive support and flexibility as some of the key strengths.”



James Dening, Minit CEO, commented on the assessment: "We are delighted to be recognized as one of the leaders in Process Mining. Process Mining is something every enterprise should be looking at, especially in the context of maximizing the potential of any automation initiatives they have."

What Is the PEAK Matrix?

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

About Minit

As a leading process mining vendor, Minit enables businesses to achieve seamless operations by uncovering opportunities for higher operational efficiency.

Its customer-first approach, flexible solution deployment, and risk-free model empower process experts as well as business stakeholders to quickly understand their processes and implement data-driven improvements from day one. Customers claim that Minit's award-winning solution and its features such as AI-Powered Root Cause Analysis, Simulations, or patent-pending Hierarchical Process Mining are critical for them in gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and backed by global Venture Capital firms Salesforce Ventures, Earlybird VC, Target Global, and OTB Ventures, Minit transforms the way its customers approach continuous process improvement. As a fast-growing company, it's headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in New York, London, and Bratislava. Through its extensive network of partners, Minit serves customers all around the world.

