Mac Properties and Venn Announce “Mac+Venn,” a New Partnership to Foster Neighborhood Participation in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mac Properties , a leading property development and management company with communities across the Midwest, and Venn , the world’s only platform and experience company focused entirely on neighborhoods, today announce a new partnership called “Mac+Venn,” which aims to strengthen the connections Mac residents have with their neighbors and neighborhood. The partnership kicks off in Kansas City, MO, with plans to expand to additional Mac Properties in other markets.



“In partnering with Venn, Mac has a single goal: helping residents feel a greater sense of belonging in their homes and neighborhoods,” said Eli Ungar, Founder of Mac Properties. “We want our residents to put down roots in our communities. Offering them ways to build, strengthen, and ultimately customize their neighborhoods is a key factor. Venn’s unique combination of technology and human expertise provides the perfect platform to achieve that. We’re thrilled with the results so far and can’t wait to share with our residents all that this partnership has in store.”

“Belonging requires participation. Everything Venn does--resident and partner technology, custom space design, local experts and programming--is all focused on connecting residents to the neighborhoods around them,” said Or Bokobza, Co-Founder and CEO of Venn. “Over the past few decades, it’s become easier to connect with strangers around the world than neighbors around the corner. It shouldn’t be that way. We’re thrilled to partner with Mac Properties to help Midtown KC residents build their neighborhood.”

The “Mac+Venn” partnership includes the Life at Venn mobile app, expert Venn Hosts who will manage resident programming, Mac Properties physical spaces, and custom local events to foster connection between neighbors and neighborhood, with an emphasis on meeting fellow neighbors, supporting local businesses, and volunteerism. Already, more than 20 percent of Mac Properties residents have participated virtually or in-person in more than 40 activations including community dinners, Earth Day planting, music concerts with local artists, coffee truck mornings, family ice cream socials, pool parties, lectures, and volunteering events.

The Life at Venn app experience will enable deeper communication between Mac Properties and its residents, while also providing users with a Marketplace through which they can sell goods or offer services to each other. Mac+Venn residents will also be able to use the Venn platform to create their own community activities and opportunities for participating in their neighborhood.

To celebrate the new partnership, Venn and Mac Properties held a community-wide celebration on June 12, 2021, opening a new pool house to the Armour Boulevard neighborhood and supporting local businesses with a Maker Fair. For information about Mac Properties and Venn, please visit www.macapartments.com and www.venn.city .

About Mac Properties

Mac Properties is committed to realizing its vision of enabling better lives through better homes by building, renovating, and managing exceptional apartment rentals and fostering extraordinary communities. Understanding that the quality of one’s home directly affects the quality of one’s life, Mac strives to provide the best possible living experience for its residents, facilitating their modern lifestyles while preserving the architectural heritage and enhancing the infrastructures of their neighborhoods.

About Venn

Venn is the world’s only platform and experience company focused entirely on neighborhoods. Merging best-in-class digital products, trained community experts, inviting physical spaces, and custom events, Venn promotes real-world connections between neighbors and neighborhoods. Our goal is to create Belonging for Neighbors and stronger business for our Partners.

Founded in 2017, Venn operates in neighborhoods from Brooklyn to Tel Aviv, Kansas City, and Berlin, with thousands of units under management for dozens of partners. The company experienced 1,200 percent growth in 2020 and is now powering belonging and neighborhood participation for dozens of partners and thousands of neighbors around the world.