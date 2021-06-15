Upland Launches with Cleveland and Chicago, Two New Cities in the US to Serve its Fast-Growing User Base

CLEVELAND AND CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upland (https://upland.me/), one of the most popular and fastest growing decentralized gaming applications in the world according to DappRadar, today announced the expansion of its metaverse to Cleveland, after Chicago had opened just a few days before. Upland combines real and virtual worlds, allowing users to buy and sell NFTs of virtual properties that are mapped to actual addresses. Building off the success of property sales in the sold-out cities of San Francisco, Oakland, Fresno and New York City, Upland will now include virtual NFT real estate for Chicago and Cleveland; and for the first time, the opportunity to travel via Hyperloop between these cities.

“Just as in real life, Cleveland and Chicago are sellers’ markets and players are hungry for new territory,” said Dirk Lueth, Co-founder of Upland. “Upland is excited to expand the metaverse to these two markets. Some of the iconic buildings like the Willis Tower and John Hancock Center in Chicago and in Cleveland, the Arcade on Euclid Avenue, Playhouse Square and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are virtual properties that will gather a lot of interest.

With the opening of these two cities the Upland metaverse also introduces a unique transportation experience via Hyperloop. Upland’s partnership with HyperloopTT (https://www.hyperlooptt.com/) enables users to travel between Cleveland and Chicago, a first-of-its-kind experience in virtual worlds.

Upland has soared in growth over the last few months, having over 1,500 UPX Millionaires ($1=1,000 UPX), over 150K monthly active users and more than 1 million NFT properties sold. The total networth of all players in Upland is over 12 billion UPX. Each property is a non-fungible token (NFT), which has value in a secondary market, similar to other virtual worlds. Upland's current market already consists of highly active traders and community members who earn UPX for participating in metaverse challenges, competitions and community events.

Upland is available on iOS, Android and desktop, providing cross-platform availability.

