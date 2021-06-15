CFSC-OPEC celebrates Bell’s long-standing support of the CFS+ program and its support for the CEO Pledge

English French

MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is grateful to Bell, an ongoing supporter of the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program, for having joined the founding Canadian businesses of the recently launched CEO Pledge.



The CEO Pledge, a campaign initiated by Microsoft Canada, is a joint effort from some of Canada’s leading businesses to commit their used technology to the Government of Canada’s CFS+ program.

“By lending its voice to this important initiative and stating its commitment to the CFS+ program, Bell is helping bridge the digital divide in Canada,” said Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director, CFSC-OPEC. “As a long-standing partner of the program, Bell has been an important contributor to its goal of providing at-risk Canadians with the tools and opportunities needed to participate in the digital economy.”

“Bell is proud of our longstanding support for the CFS+ program’s work to provide at-risk Canadians with the tools they need to take full advantage of broadband access to meet their education and personal development goals,” said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. “We look forward to building on our partnership with CFS+ as we work to achieve Bell’s goal of advancing how Canadians connect with each other and the world.”

Since 1993, the CFS+ program has refurbished and redistributed over 1.7 million computers to schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities, and eligible low-income families. The program also provides beneficial work experience to Canadian youth through paid internships. Interns help refurbish the used technology while acquiring essential digital skills.

“The past year has put an even greater emphasis on the importance of putting technology into the hands of Canadians in need, and we could not achieve this without the support of partners like Bell,” added Mr. Harper-Merrett.

About Computers for Schools Plus

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is funded by the Government of Canada.

About CFSC-OPEC

Computers for Success –Canada Inc.| Ordinateurs pour l’excellence –Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005, supporting Government of Canada digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC’s services include project management, communications, partnership development, and strategic planning.

