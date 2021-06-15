ECC Memory Market Valuation to Reach USD 13.08 Billion by 2025 at a 6.6% CAGR: Asserts Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECC Memory Spec Enable Extreme Speeds

ECC memory has proven its capability to scale cost efficiency in specific markets such as mass transit cards, gaming systems, and power meters. There have been ECC memory products due to their low power consumption when performing writes operations. Similarly, the ECC memory market is growing rapidly, with rising uses of highly scalable memory devices and increasing demand for connected & wearable devices.

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global ECC memory market is projected to create exponential valuation by 2027, growing at an impressive CAGR throughout the review period (2020-2027).

The COVID-19 crises positively impacted the ECC memory industry, presenting several opportunities. The pandemic caused major revenue losses to most industries, which further increased the need for rapid data processing and big data across various verticals increased hugely.

The pandemic also accelerated the evolution of telemedicine, pushing the medical/healthcare industry to drive efforts to keep up with supply demands and handle overcrowded facilities. This further reset the focus on advancing and streamlining telehealth capabilities. The ECC memory market is estimated to grow significantly during the assessment period, witnessing the increasing demand globally.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8335

Notable Players Operating In The Global ECC Memory Market Include:

Kingston Technology Corporation (US)

Other World Computing (OWC) (US)

Micron Technology Inc. (US)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Lenovo Group Limited (China)

Transcend Information Inc. (Taiwan)

SK Hynix Inc (South Korea)

Dell Inc (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

I’M Intelligent Memory Limited (US)

Black Diamond Memory (US)

Adamanta Memory (US)

Nemix RAM (US)

Brute Network (US)

Market Segmentation

The ECC memory market research is segmented into type, memory error, application, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into DDR4, DDR3, DDR2, DDR1, and others. The memory error segment is sub-segmented into hard error and soft error.

The application segment is sub-segmented into data centers, workstation servers, cloud servers, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on ECC Memory Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ecc-memory-market-8335

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global ECC memory market, mainly due to the presence of several notable players and technical expertise rendered by them. Besides, innovative memory and storage solutions brought by major key plays introducing disruptive trends like artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, and autonomous vehicles drive the market growth.

Moreover, the rising demand for ECC memory in various end-use applications, including data centers for cloud computing applications, to gain scalability and improve the memory capacity and correction coding substantiate the regional market growth.

Europe holds the second-biggest share in the global ECC memory market. Factors such as the increasing demand for convenient transfer of files and large storage capacity drive the market growth. Additionally, the growing IT industry and high deployments of cloud computing technologies in SMEs and large enterprises push the regional market growth.

The spurring rise in the financial and healthcare sectors fosters regional market growth, heading with the increasing uptake of on-premises and on-cloud database infrastructures. Also, the rising numbers of data centers and cloud servers in the region boost the size of the market.

The ECC memory market in the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly, with the growing investments in efficient ECC memory technology. Furthermore, the adoption of ECC memory in mid and large size enterprises propel the regional market growth.

The strong presence of notable market players and the rising trend of outsourcing services in real-time intelligence and the advanced predictive analytics on different applications support the regional market growth.

Moreover, initiatives taken towards the digitalization and promotion of emerging technologies such as mobility, IoT, business intelligence, cloud, and analytics, increase the market share of the region. India and China are significant markets acting as growth drivers for market growth.

Ask Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8335

Competitive Landscape

The ECC memory market is estimated to witness several strategic partnerships, alongside other strategic initiatives such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product & technology launches. Matured players make strategic investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on Apr.07, 2021, RackNerd, an infrastructure as a service (Iaas) provider, launched AMD Ryzen VPS in Chicago. RackNerd AMD Ryzen VPS offerings are now available in their Chicago data center location, providing an exceptional amount of computing power and disk I/O performance.

Ryzen VPS is an ideal fit for performance-oriented requirements in both Linux VPS and Windows VPS plans Ryzen 3900X based platform. All RackNerd’s AMD Ryzen VPS nodes are powered by KVM virtualization technology and based upon DDR4 ECC memory and NVMe SSD storage. Ryzen also designs these nodes with enterprise-grade hardware, including DDR4 ECC memory and NVMe RAID protected storage.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8335

Industry News

The global ECC memory market perceives tremendous traction. The market growth is driven by the augmenting demand for big data, stressing on memory for data compression. Besides, the growing adoption of ECC memory for large-scale data transmission and storage applications such as data centers, cloud servers, and workstations bolster the market growth.

Increasing numbers of social networking platforms and IoT devices escalate market growth. Vast volumes of data that have led to an increase in the construction of various data center facilities worldwide act as a key tailwind for the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing ECC memory applications in DRAM and cache memory where data is stored temporarily create significant market opportunities.

Also, the growing need for cloud computing influences market growth, increasing the numbers of data centers. The increase in mobile computing devices pushes the development of the market, increasing the usages of data centers among various organizations. The evolution of DRAM, development of CPUs, and the increasing demand for improved per core performance & greater power efficiency create substantial market opportunities.

Discover More Research Reports on Chipset and Processor, By Market Research Future

Browse Related Reports

Global Emission Control Catalyst (ECC) Market: Information by Type (Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium, and Others), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Chemical Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Mining Industry, Power Industry, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2027

Global Accelerator Card Market Research Report: By Processor Type (Central Processing Units (CPU), Graphics Processing Units (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)), Accelerator Type (High-Performance Computing Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Video and Image Processing, Machine Learning, Financial Computing, Data Analytics, Mobile Phones, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Optocoupler IC Market Research Report: By Type (High Linearity Optocouplers, High-Speed Optocouplers, Logic Output Optocouplers, MOSFET Output Optocouplers, Transistor Output Optocouplers, TRIAC & SCR Output Optocouplers, and others), by Pin (4-Pin, 5 Pin, 6 Pin, and 7 Pin), Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Solar, Consumer Electronics and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Bluetooth IC Market Research Report: By Type (Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth 5, Others), Application (Smart Homes, Beacons, Audio Devices, Health & Fitness, Human Interface Devices (HID), Remote Controls, Automotive, Industrial, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Central & South America) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter