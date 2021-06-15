UNCF Invites HBCU Alumni to Participate in Research Study on “The HBCU Experience”

Washington, D.C., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF’s (United Negro College Fund’s) Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute (FDPRI), the research arm of the organization, is conducting a search for alumni of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to participate in a research study entitled, “The HBCU Experience: An Exploration of Peer Networks and Workforce Outcomes for HBCU Alumni.” The study aims to examine the impact that socialization at HBCUs has had on workforce outcomes for HBCU alumni. All HBCU alumni from the past 50 years are eligible to participate in the study.

So far, nearly 1,000 HBCU attendees from across the United States have participated in an on-line survey which qualifies them to be considered for a second part of the research—an opportunity to be interviewed by a member of the FDPRI team. The digital survey takes about 25-30 minutes to complete.

“It is important that every HBCU is represented in this research study to show the impact that alumni of our institutions are making in society based on the access they had to a peer network through their undergraduate studies,” said FDPRI Director LaToya Owens. “Being able to be with those who have had a similar experience to you during a very formational period of your life is extraordinary for most of us. As a proud HBCU alumna, I can recall from my experience at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University the role that campus involvement has had in the work that I am doing now to support all of our institutions.”

The research being conducted will assist HBCUs and other higher education institutions with developing their professional support practices. HBCU alumni, administrators and educators are encouraged to share the survey with their alumni networks.

If interested in participating, HBCU alumni can start the process by taking the on-line survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/thehbcueffect.

