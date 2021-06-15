Highway 85 Creative Acquires Architectural Impressions; Expands Robust Capabilities

PHOENIX, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway 85 Creative , the company known for advancing the human experience through custom commercial installments and graphics, today announces it has acquired Architectural Impressions, an exhibit design company acclaimed for quality and creativity. This move further cements Highway 85’s position as the leader in event & tradeshow design, commercial interiors and custom graphics, and pairs the best from both businesses. Highway 85 customers will now enjoy added rental capabilities, deck structures and highly experienced fabricators, while Architectural Impressions customers will now have access to more in-house capabilities like top tier printing and metal fabrication. Bringing the two companies together benefits all involved, through an expanded facility, production improvements and more.



“We’ve known Sheilah and Mark, the owners of Architectural Impressions, for a long time and have always been friends first, competitors second,” said Guy Zwick, chief executive officer and chief creative officer at Highway 85 Creative. “Over the years, we’ve been aligned in our shared commitment to serving clients over making profits. And now, by joining forces officially, we’ll complement each other’s strengths and have even more to offer our esteemed customers.”

Few industries were impacted as drastically by COVID-19 as the trade show industry, but Highway 85 has proven to be resilient. By adjusting to external circumstances and putting customers’ needs first, the company has not only made it through the past year, but has also grown. This acquisition is a testament to this growth, and to Highway 85’s philosophy that friendship matters more than business. While once competitors, these two companies now emerge as one, unified through the shared priorities of product excellence and strong relationships.

"We’re proud to have weathered the storm of the pandemic, and come out the other side stronger with Highway 85 Creative," said Sheilah Dancer, owner of Architectural Impressions. “All of our staff members are at the top of their game, and we’re excited to have a single team full of nothing but A players. Our customers will love the creativity and additional capabilities they’ll now be getting, and we’re eager to come to work every day and create cool projects with our friends."

To learn more about Highway 85 Creative’s innovative work, please visit https://www.highway85creative.com/events-tradeshows/ .

About Highway 85 Creative

Highway 85 Creative is the Southwest’s premier one-stop-shop for exhibit and environmental design. Launched in 2005, the company is based in Phoenix with locations in Glendale and Peoria, Arizona. The firm focuses on providing creative and culturally relevant trade show exhibits, and also has extensive capabilities and experience in retail experiences, corporate environments, interior & exterior graphics, wide format printing, vehicle wraps and more. Some of Highway 85 Creative’s clients have included Harley Davidson of Scottsdale, GoDaddy, Honeywell, PetSmart, Farmers Insurance, Century 21 and more. To learn more, please visit https://www.highway85creative.com .