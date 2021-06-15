DKNG INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating DraftKings Inc. for Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of DraftKings Inc. ("DraftKings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DKNG) resulting from allegations that DraftKings might have issued misleading information to the investing public.



On June 15, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report titled “DraftKings: A $21 Billion SPAC Betting It Can Hide Its Black Market Operations.” The report alleges that one of the companies that was part of the three-way merger that took DraftKings public, SBTech, exposed DraftKings and their investors to black-market gaming, money laundering and organized crime. Hindenburg Research claimed that it had “conversations with multiple former employees, […] review[ed] SEC & international filings, and inspect[ed] back-end infrastructure at illicit international gambling websites[.]” Based on this information, the report concluded with the opinion that “DraftKings has systematically skirted the law and taken elaborate steps to obfuscate its black market operations.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price opened on June 15, 2021 at $44.95 per share, down $5.67, or 11%, from its closing price of $50.62 per share on June 14, 2021.

