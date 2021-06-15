Houston’s iCRYO Sells 35 Franchise Locations Around Greater Houston

iCRYO, one of the fastest growing wellness brands in America signs franchise agreement to open 35 locations in the Greater Houston area.

United States, Texas, Houston, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No matter where you live in the Greater Houston area, you are soon to have access to the country's fastest-growing recovery and wellness brand, iCRYO. This announcement is even more significant since iCRYO is a Houston-based company and started in League City. These locations will begin opening in Winter 2021 and will continue over the next few years.



Kyle Jones, COO, and Co-Founder of iCRYO said, "It's my pleasure to welcome our newest Area Developers, Rebecca Cortoreal and Al Cortoreal, to the iCRYO family. With their extensive background in previous Area Development, we know they will do a phenomenal job at ensuring the iCRYO locations in their area flourish through the years of the development schedule. It's been my dream for someone to expand in Houston as it's my hometown and holds a special place in my heart. I am eager to see the brand expand in my backyard!"

iCRYO has continued to expand around the country with their core services of Whole-Body Cryotherapy, Localized Cryotherapy and Cryotherapy Facials, Zerobody Float Bed, PBM Therapy, iV Infusion, Compression Therapy, and Infrared Sauna, as well as Body Sculpting services for body slimming and toning. The benefits from these services range from muscle recovery, decrease in joint pain, immunity boost, stress relief, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, metabolic boost, improved sleep, and more.

"The Health & Wellness Industry evolved significantly over the past decade. Then a Pandemic hit and hyper-accelerated this growth! This is Great news for Investors who are passionate about joining this billion-dollar industry," said Al Cortoreal. He continued with, "Now is the time for visionaries to take that leap! The demand for bettering our quality of life is not a seasonal trend, my friend; it is the FUTURE. It's truly a powerful thing when a brand and partner are fully aligned, and we've found that in our partnership with iCRYO, without a doubt, this marks an important milestone for us."

The Cortoreal's are experienced franchise area developers in the tax industry. Both are highly skilled in franchising, business planning, operations management, and sales, a perfect recipe for success with iCRYO. Al is involved in commercial real estate, which will be a critical part of selecting where the 35 locations around greater Houston will open. Rebecca has helped many Hispanic-owned businesses as a consultant all around Houston and has built an extensive knowledge base for running a small business.

Rebecca Cortoreal added, "As a mom of a child who was born immunocompromised and is now a thriving boy thanks to therapeutics, saying I am passionate about all things health & wellness is an understatement! I want to reach that mom who is restlessly trying to help her child with so many seizures, who felt helpless when doctors said there was no help or when traditional antibiotics weren't working anymore. I want to give her a big hug and tell her that there is an alternative. A better way!"

