Proactive news headlines including Nextleaf Solutions, KushCo Holdings, INDVR Brands and Aurania Resources

New York , June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- BioHarvest Sciences Inc (CSE:BHSC) (OTCMKTS:CNVCF) (FRA:8MV) delves into the science behind how its dietary supplement VINIA has anti-aging powers click here
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) to present data from a study of its PURE EP system at Heart Rhythm 2021 in July click here
- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) launches Specialty Molecules Division to develop and commercialize novel psychoactive compounds click here
- KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) expects up to a 26% increase in its 3Q revenue driven by top customer sales click here
- Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ) adds 550-plus product codes to CannMart digital platform over three months click here
- Ridgeline Minerals Corp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) (FRA:0GC0) reports encouraging drill assays from Selena, confirming high-grade silver potential click here
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) grows supply chain for waste permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries to be recycled for rare earth minerals click here
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) says it will be presenting virtually at two conferences virtually this week click here
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) says it has received 240,000 coronavirus tests since June 2020; readies flu testing for the fall click here
- Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) says it has extended nickel-copper mineralization to the north of current Tamarack resource area click here
- INDVR Brands Inc (CSE:IDVR) (OTCMKTS:CAAOF) (FRA:3YX) appoints Hugh Hempel as its new president after closing its acquisitions of Strainz and Bronnor click here
- Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) intersects high-grade gold and silver at HPG mine in China click here
- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) launches expanded geological sampling program on Smokey Lithium property in Nevada click here
- Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q)eports drilling intersected sediment-hosted copper mineralization at Tsenken N1 in Lost Cities-Cutucu Project click here
- Tocvan Ventures Corp (CSE:TOC) (FRA:TV3) reports promising Phase II drill program results from Main Zone at Pilar gold-silver project in Mexico click here
- Helix BioPharma Corp (TSE:HBP) (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) (FRA:HBP) spends C$1.9M on R&D in its fiscal third quarter click here
- LeanLife Health Inc (CSE:LLP) (OTCQB:LNLHF) (FRA:LL1) tags in a financial advisor as it progresses in the North American beverage market click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) secures new order as state agencies protect from cyber attacks click here
- New Pacific Metals Corp (TSX:NUAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:NEWP) gets the green light to start drilling at Carangas click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com