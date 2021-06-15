Skill Games Industry Provides $130 Million in Tax Revenue to Virginia as Games Leave Market

Richmond, VA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment (QVS) proudly provided $74 million to Virginia’s Covid-19 Relief Fund in the last year, as the commonwealth struggled through the pandemic.

QVS, the largest distributor of skill games in the state, now prepares to leave Virginia by the end of the month.

“We want to thank the state and ABC for working together with us to successfully run a regulated skill game industry for the past year,” said Jeanna Bouzek, QVS general manager.

Skill games have had a profound impact on the financial wellbeing of the state, she added. Many small businesses have counted on skill game money to hire staff, pay for repairs, and keep up with their bills.

“Our small business partners frequently tell us they depend on this skill game revenue to survive,” Bouzek explained.

On July 1, 2021, as skill game regulation ends in Virginia, skill game operations and needed additional funds at restaurants, bars and other locations will also end. QVS will comply with the current law and shut down its business operations in the Commonwealth by that date.

All totaled, QVS and other regulated skill game businesses will have contributed $130 million to the state in revenue during the fiscal year that ends on June 30.

During the pandemic, QVS also worked with its business partners to hand out thousands of free meals across the commonwealth in support of people in need.

“Our financial support and charitable giving helped small businesses and residents during a critical time last year,” Bouzek said. “We are happy to play a major part of the recovery efforts in the state.”

# # #