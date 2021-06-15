uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Gainesville at 333 Shallowford Road NW, Suite C. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Gainesville is owned by Orly Vincent and Ryan Zheng. With this location being the first in the Gainesville area, the owners are excited to serve the community in a new way.

“I believe this uBreakiFix will bring unmatched value and service to the Gainesville area,” Vincent said. “As life begins to pick up again, quick repairs have never been more important. Our team is trained to provide same-day repairs, with a 90-day warranty and price match guarantee.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 11 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, we are passionate about the work we do, and we want every customer to leave our store satisfied with the service they received,” said Vincent. “This location perfectly meets the needs of our busy customers because it is conveniently located near other stores and restaurants off Shallowford Road.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Gainesville and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/gainesville. uBreakiFix Gainesville is located at:

uBreakiFix

333 Shallowford Road NW, Suite C Gainesville, GA 30504

(470) 290-5401

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ad6daba-d76d-4148-a6f0-07ca7cc43f2b