Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BWL-A, DSSI, MLHR, and MDP

Bowl America, Inc. (NYSE: BWL-A)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BWL-A to Bowlero Corp.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DSSI and INSW. Each DSSI shareholder will receive 0.55375 shares of INSW per share of DSSI owned.



Herman Miller, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MLHR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KNL and MLHR.



Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MDP with Gray Television for $14.50 in cash for each MDP share owned.



