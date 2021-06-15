MYR Group Inc. to Attend the June 2021 Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference

HENDERSON, Colo., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR Group”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, announced it will attend Sidoti’s June 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference. MYR Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Rick Swartz, and Chief Financial Officer, Betty Johnson, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on Thursday, June 24, 2021. This will only be available to Sidoti clients.



MYR Group is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments, and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

