Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AQFH, BSCA, UFS, and WRI

Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AQFH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AQFH to UBCI. Each AQFH shareholder will receive 0.6386 shares of UCBI per share of AQFH owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BSCA to BCAL. Each BSCA shareholder will receive 1 share of BCAL common stock per share of BSCA owned.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of UFS to Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of WRI and KIM.

