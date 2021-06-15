Mitch Gould Leads the Health and Wellness Industry With His ‘Evolution of Distribution” Platform

BOCA RATON, FL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould doesn’t follow. He leads.

As a third-generation retail professional, Gould has worked with major brands and retailers.

During his 30-year career, Gould, who has placed hundreds of brands with large and small chains throughout the country, has seen many product manufacturers struggle to break into the U.S. consumer market.

After watching them scuffle in a new consumer market, Gould decided to create a better mousetrap.

“I’ve seen the traps that international product manufacturers would fall into when they decided to launch their brands in the U.S.,” said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “They would spend on office space, hire a marketing agency, and add salespeople. Before they even sold one unit, they would have eaten into their profit margin.”

Watching these companies fail led Gould to develop his “Evolution of Distribution” retail platform.

“They needed a new approach that would keep costs down and emphasize speed to market,” Gould said. “To help them succeed, I developed a turnkey operation that offered all the services they needed to succeed in the U.S. They didn’t have to reinvent the wheel. I put all the expertise under the NPI banner,” Gould said.

Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform combines sales, logistics, regulatory compliance, and marketing into a one-stop-shop.

“Without my ‘Evolution of Distribution’, these product manufacturers were throwing money at the problem without any hope of succeeding,” he added.

NPI works with international companies to ship their products to America and meet all U.S. Customs and FDA guidelines. NPI provides warehousing, product liability insurance, sales expertise, and promotion through strategic public relations and social media campaigns.

“NPI becomes the U.S. headquarters for our international clients,” said Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI.

The key to NPI’s success is the years of experience that Gould, Fernandez, and the NPI team have in the health and wellness industry.

“I met Mitch when I was part of the team at Amazon that created the health and wellness category from ground zero,” Fernandez said, adding that Gould helped place more than 150 brands with Amazon in the early 2000s when the online giant was only selling books and electronics.

“Jeff, who also worked as a buyer at Walmart, and I helped created a billion-dollar revenue stream for Amazon,” Gould added.

Fast-forward to the present and Gould and Fernandez continue working with product manufacturers who want to launch their brands in the U.S.

“I talk to CEOs of companies almost every day,” Gould said. “Many of them want to sell their products in the U.S. This is where NPI and the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ can help.”

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

