Noodles & Company to Participate at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference. Noodles’ discussion will start at 2:40 pm ET on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.



The discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love, to new ones you’re about to discover for the first time. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of approximately 450 restaurants and over 8,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

