Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of INDB, NTWN, TGRF and USCR

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQGS: INDB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of INDB to EBSB.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NTWN with Appgate.

TGR Financial, Inc. (OTC: TGRF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FFWM and TGRF.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NasdaqGS: USCR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of USCR to Vulcan Materials Company for $74.00 per share.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

