Virgin Pulse Expands Homebase for Health®, Adds 14 New Partners to Meet Demand for Mental Health and Chronic Condition Management

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of digital and live health and wellbeing solutions, today announced the addition of 14 new partners addressing chronic condition management, mental health, expert medical second opinions and other key areas. The Virgin Pulse partner ecosystem enables workforces and health plan members to leverage more than 50 pre-configured health and wellbeing apps, including a ‘one-contract’ VP+ partner bundle, as part of its unified Homebase for Health® experience.



The rise in remote work, which recent research suggests will continue, has increased demand for digital tools and programs that address the diverse health needs of individuals across the globe. Making these programs available and easily accessible to users across distributed work environments is key. Whether employees are working remotely, in a hybrid model, or in an office, Virgin Pulse’s comprehensive integrated partner network makes it easier for them to access the programs they need, from wherever they are, all in one place. This centralized approach also makes it easier for administrators to manage point solutions and drives greater utilization of an organization’s health and wellbeing benefits and programs.

“Addressing the complex health risk factors and unique conditions affecting employees and health plan members requires flexible and personalized solutions that can be accessed anywhere,” said Ron Hildebrandt, Chief Product Officer for Virgin Pulse. “To improve the holistic wellbeing of members, and rein in climbing healthcare costs, Virgin Pulse helps organizations seamlessly integrate with the market’s leading solutions—from mental health to chronic disease management—to meet their specific needs.”

Dynamic and Comprehensive Partner Ecosystem

With its flexible approach to curating and consolidating health, wellness and benefits solutions, Virgin Pulse’s partner network helps members, employers and health plans close gaps in care, address costly physical and mental health concerns and boost productivity. Homebase for Health serves as a single-entry point into the Virgin Pulse platform and partner ecosystem, creating a seamless, one-stop shop for users. Virgin Pulse’s embedded, AI-driven recommendation engine personalizes the member experience and provides users with options for tracking progress toward their goals, improving daily health behaviors and managing conditions.

Virgin Pulse’s partner ecosystem maximizes a company’s investment in third-party point solutions through personalized experiences that engage members with relevant content and activities. To reduce the administrative burden for companies, Virgin Pulse streamlines contracting, procurement, billing and reporting for select partners along with conducting rigorous privacy, security and business reviews of each partner.

Fourteen new partners, part of the Summer ‘21 product launch, address the following key issues:

Chronic condition management with One Drop , Pack Health and Vivante Health

, and Chronic condition, mental health and lifestyle programs with Vida Health

Expert medical second opinions with MORE Health

Family Health with Cleo

Fitness and wellness workout classes with ClassPass and BurnAlong

and Mental health and substance use with Spring Health and ALAViDA

and Nutrition with Diet ID and Lumen

and Prescription medication costs and adherence with Rx Savings Solutions

Virtual benefits with Airbo



Wellbeats Joins VP+ Bundle

In addition to its partner network expansion, Virgin Pulse welcomed Wellbeats into its exclusive VP+ partner bundle. Wellbeats is an on-demand fitness app offering more than 30 channels and 800 virtual fitness, mindfulness and nutrition classes across more than 80 countries. VP+ is a cost effective, one-contract solution that facilitates a connected member health experience while maximizing overall app utilization. VP+ includes Aaptiv, Enrich, Foodsmart by Zipongo, Kaia Health, Ovia Health, the EX Program by Truth Initiative, Wellbeats and Whil.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the global leader and premier provider of digital health and wellbeing SaaS solutions and services focused on driving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health® that unifies and simplifies the health and wellbeing journey, Virgin Pulse fuses high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle— including screening and assessment, activation, behavior change, adoption of sustainable, healthy habits, benefits navigation, condition management, gaps in care closure and digital therapeutics.

Today, 14 million+ users in more than 190 countries rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. To learn more, visit VirginPulse.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

More information about Virgin Pulse’s new partners:

Chronic Condition Management

One Drop is a digital health company that harnesses the power of clinical science, behavioral science and advanced AI to pursue its mission of transforming the lives of people with chronic conditions worldwide. One Drop offers personalized programs that meet each member’s unique needs, including diabetes prevention and self-management of type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. One Drop combines connected medical devices, certified health coaching, AI-powered predictions and data tracking tools to promote positive behavior change and health outcomes for members while reducing costs for insurers, employers and healthcare providers. The award-winning One Drop app (iOS or Android) is available in ten languages and allows for direct data integration with Apple HealthKit, GoogleFit, Dexcom, FitBit and InPen. One Drop’s employer program is GDPR-compliant and is available globally in English and Spanish.





is a digital health company that harnesses the power of clinical science, behavioral science and advanced AI to pursue its mission of transforming the lives of people with chronic conditions worldwide. One Drop offers personalized programs that meet each member’s unique needs, including diabetes prevention and self-management of type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. One Drop combines connected medical devices, certified health coaching, AI-powered predictions and data tracking tools to promote positive behavior change and health outcomes for members while reducing costs for insurers, employers and healthcare providers. The award-winning One Drop app (iOS or Android) is available in ten languages and allows for direct data integration with Apple HealthKit, GoogleFit, Dexcom, FitBit and InPen. One Drop’s employer program is GDPR-compliant and is available globally in English and Spanish. Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform for chronic disease management. Pack Health matches members with their own personal Health Advisor who provides weekly coaching sessions and personalized follow-up online or over the phone, according to the member's communication preferences. In addition to being a virtual partner in problem-solving, coaches share videos, activities and resources to support the member's specific health needs. Pack Health covers more than 25 conditions and supports members on everything from exercise and nutrition, to budgeting and logistics, to stress, sleep and social support. Pack Health’s translation service accommodates more than 190 languages, and the solution can be billed as a medical claim.





is a digital health coaching platform for chronic disease management. Pack Health matches members with their own personal Health Advisor who provides weekly coaching sessions and personalized follow-up online or over the phone, according to the member's communication preferences. In addition to being a virtual partner in problem-solving, coaches share videos, activities and resources to support the member's specific health needs. Pack Health covers more than 25 conditions and supports members on everything from exercise and nutrition, to budgeting and logistics, to stress, sleep and social support. Pack Health’s translation service accommodates more than 190 languages, and the solution can be billed as a medical claim. Vida Health is a virtual care platform intentionally designed to treat a person’s whole health by treating mental and physical conditions together. Vida offers evidence-based chronic condition management, mental health and lifestyle programs including weight management, nutrition, fitness, tobacco cessation, stress and sleep solutions. The best-in-class product is accessible through the Virgin Pulse platform and billable as a medical claim. Vida's entire platform and coach experiences are available in both English and Spanish with licensed practitioners in all 50 states.





is a virtual care platform intentionally designed to treat a person’s whole health by treating mental and physical conditions together. Vida offers evidence-based chronic condition management, mental health and lifestyle programs including weight management, nutrition, fitness, tobacco cessation, stress and sleep solutions. The best-in-class product is accessible through the Virgin Pulse platform and billable as a medical claim. Vida's entire platform and coach experiences are available in both English and Spanish with licensed practitioners in all 50 states. Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Our all-in-one digital gut health program, GIThrive, empowers people to improve digestive health, while lowering their cost of care.



Expert Medical Second Opinion

MORE Health, a global digital health company, provides peace of mind and confidence to patients when they need it most—when facing a serious, life-changing illness. Delivering second medical opinions virtually, MORE Health delivers a diagnosis and recommended treatment plan from the world’s best medical minds. This collaborative approach to diagnosis puts the patient at the center of the process—empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their healthcare. Offering all the benefits of a second opinion, the service ensures that the attending doctor and the expert physician specialist are aligned through their proprietary, GDPR- and HIPAA-compliant Physician Collaboration Platform™, thus minimizing errors while also resolving potential conflicts regarding the diagnosis and treatment plan developed. Since 2013, MORE Health has helped patients on six continents and continues its mission to provide clients and their members access to the best medical minds in the world—when they need it most.



Family Health

Cleo is the leading family benefits platform reinventing how forward-thinking employers support families, control costs and attrition and build inclusive cultures. From fertility to parenthood and beyond, Cleo families are happier, healthier, and more engaged as they balance their roles at home and work, supported by proactive, expert guidance for every stage. Cleo partners with top employers like Pinterest, PepsiCo, Box, and The Learning Care Group that actively seek to transform company culture surrounding employee retention, diversity and inclusion, and population health. Serving working families in 55 countries and over 100 enterprise clients, Cleo is headquartered in San Francisco. Cleo is backed by NEA, Greylock Partners, and Transformation Capital.



Fitness

BurnAlong is an online video and social motivation health and wellness platform that provides thousands of classes covering physical and mental health, nutrition, financial wellness and more. The classes are tailor-made to help employees and their families overcome today’s unprecedented health and social crises. Social support sets BurnAlong apart with on-demand and live daily group classes allowing members to interact with their colleagues, friends and family members on screen for motivation. Employees can choose from more than 9,000 classes led by more than 1,000 instructors covering more than 50 class categories, from cardio to cancer, mindfulness to mental health, and dance to diabetes, along with adaptive workouts for people with disabilities. BurnAlong is an international, GDPR-compliant partner.





is an online video and social motivation health and wellness platform that provides thousands of classes covering physical and mental health, nutrition, financial wellness and more. The classes are tailor-made to help employees and their families overcome today’s unprecedented health and social crises. Social support sets BurnAlong apart with on-demand and live daily group classes allowing members to interact with their colleagues, friends and family members on screen for motivation. Employees can choose from more than 9,000 classes led by more than 1,000 instructors covering more than 50 class categories, from cardio to cancer, mindfulness to mental health, and dance to diabetes, along with adaptive workouts for people with disabilities. BurnAlong is an international, GDPR-compliant partner. ClassPass gives members access to thousands of popular workouts, from harder-than-life bootcamps to slow-flow yoga. Members can find in-studio classes, live stream classes and access on-demand workouts all in the Virgin Pulse app. Employers save by only paying for employees who sign up. Employers can access ClassPass’ dashboards, sharing insights on population adoption, usage and preferred activities. ClassPass is GDPR-compliant and available in 11 languages across 2,500 cities in 18 countries.





gives members access to thousands of popular workouts, from harder-than-life bootcamps to slow-flow yoga. Members can find in-studio classes, live stream classes and access on-demand workouts all in the Virgin Pulse app. Employers save by only paying for employees who sign up. Employers can access ClassPass’ dashboards, sharing insights on population adoption, usage and preferred activities. ClassPass is GDPR-compliant and available in 11 languages across 2,500 cities in 18 countries. Wellbeats is the premier on-demand, easy-to-use virtual wellbeing solution that delivers 800+ exercise, nutrition, and mindfulness classes, challenges, and fitness assessments available anytime, anywhere. Wellbeats provides best-in-class content that spans all five generations, from kids programming through active aging, for any age and ability, and is accessible through apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Apple TV; any modern Web browser, Chromecast, Airplay, and Roku.



Mental Health and Substance Use

ALAViDA is the leading online healthcare solution for problem drinking. At ALAViDA, we combine medication and therapy with the latest technology to personalize treatment and allow clients to privately access their care team from anywhere. Clients set their own goals and see life-changing results: 87% report feeling more in control of their drinking, and 82% significantly improve their ability to stop drinking. Available in North America since 2016, ALAViDA currently has offices in Canada and the United States.





is the leading online healthcare solution for problem drinking. At ALAViDA, we combine medication and therapy with the latest technology to personalize treatment and allow clients to privately access their care team from anywhere. Clients set their own goals and see life-changing results: 87% report feeling more in control of their drinking, and 82% significantly improve their ability to stop drinking. Available in North America since 2016, ALAViDA currently has offices in Canada and the United States. Spring Health helps employers modernize their behavioral health benefits with the most comprehensive solution for employee mental wellbeing. Spring Health provides a single front door to any type of care—from digital exercises to coaching, therapy or medication—leading to faster outcomes, higher engagement and healthier, happier employees.



Nutrition

Founded by Dr. David Katz, a lifestyle and preventive medicine expert, Diet ID is the best way to measure and manage diet quality, the most important factor for health and wellbeing. The company offers innovative digital tools that allow people to assess and improve their diet using an effortless, image-based experience paired with personalized, guided micro challenges. With Diet ID, people everywhere can finally treat diet as a vital sign.





is the best way to measure and manage diet quality, the most important factor for health and wellbeing. The company offers innovative digital tools that allow people to assess and improve their diet using an effortless, image-based experience paired with personalized, guided micro challenges. With Diet ID, people everywhere can finally treat diet as a vital sign. Lumen helps people improve their health and fitness through technology on the forefront of personalized nutrition and metabolism. Conceived and designed by twin sisters, physiology PhDs and Ironman competitors, Lumen harnesses the power of the CO 2 in our breath to measure metabolism, which is closely linked to weight loss, fitness and personal health. The Lumen device measures metabolism in a single breath, in less than a minute, which previously was only possible through an hour-long lab test. Learn what foods to eat and when to eat them so you can keep your metabolism functioning at its best. By leveraging Lumen's metabolic technology, employers can increase employee engagement and productivity, nutrition education and overall health. Lumen devices ship globally, with the app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.



Prescription Medicine Savings

Rx Savings Solutions helps employers, health plans and members navigate the complex world of prescription medications and reduce their pharmacy spending. It is the only consumer advocacy tool that delivers complete financial and clinical analysis of individual pharmacy claims to identify and proactively communicate savings opportunities to members. The solution layers on top of an existing pharmacy benefit and analyzes individual claims to identify and present cost-saving alternatives to each member.



Virtual Benefits

Airbo delivers fun, interactive, virtual benefits fairs and open enrollment meetings for employees. The SaaS employee communications platform uses mobile-first communications in its employee benefits education made for today’s eight-second attention span. Employees receive bite-sized content that feels like the consumer media they love. These communications drive employee appreciation of benefits and participation in cost-containment programs.

Media Inquiries, please contact: Press@virginpulse.com