PowerBand Announces Up to $12M Brokered Private Placement Offering to Accelerate Growth and Launch Online Marketplace

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PBX) (OTCQB: PWWBF) (Frankfurt: 1ZVA) ("PowerBand", “PBX” or the "Company”), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Desjardins Capital Markets and Scotiabank, acting as co-bookrunners and co-leads (the “Agents”), whereby the Agents have agreed to sell, on a best efforts private placement basis up to 17,647,100 common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) at a price of $0.68 per Offered Share for gross proceeds of up to $12,000,028 (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Agents an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, to sell up to an additional 15% of the Offering at the Issue Price for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any (the “Agents’ Option”). If the Agents’ Option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds of the Offering would be approximately $13,800,032.



All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a 4-month hold. Closing of the Offering will be subject to certain closing conditions, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company anticipates closing the transaction on or about July 8, 2021.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to fortify the balance sheet, accelerate growth from DRIVRZ Financial and launch DrivrzXchange and DrivrzLane before the end of 2021. Kelly Jennings, CEO commented “This transaction serves to de-risk our business plan and enables us to attract new capital markets partners and sophisticated investors as we continue to accelerate growth and scale our business. This is a very strategic financing as it positions all three business segments to contribute to financial results in 2022”.

The Offered Shares will be offered for sale by the Agents in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric and non-electric vehicles, on any phone, tablet or PC connected to the internet. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ" - is being made available across North American and global markets.

