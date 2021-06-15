MacDonald Mines Exploration Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK, OTC: MCDMF) (the "Company" or “MacDonald Mines”) announces the results of its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today in a virtual format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



At the Meeting, all resolutions were passed with the required majorities:

The shareholders elected Stuart Adair, Mia Boiridy, Amanda Fullerton, Kevin Tanas and Quentin Yarie to be duly elected as directors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company;



The shareholders approved a resolution to re-appoint MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;



The shareholders approved a resolution re-approving the Company’s stock option plan; and



The shareholders approved a resolution to change of name of the Company to “Constellation Gold Corp.” or such other name as determined by the Board and as may be acceptable to the regulatory authorities.



About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMK". The Company is focused on developing its 100%-owned SPJ Project in Northern Ontario. The SPJ Project is a 18,930 ha property prospective for gold which encompasses the past-producing Scadding Gold Mine with gold/polymetallic mineralization over several kilometres around it.

