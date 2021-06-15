Madison Venture Corporation Acquires Shares of Glacier Media Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Venture Corporation (“Madison”) reports that it has acquired, by private transaction, a total of 3,058,762 common shares of Glacier Media Inc. (“Glacier”) at a price of $0.41 per common share for total consideration of $1,254,092.42.

Prior to the acquisition, Madison and its affiliates had ownership over 67,555,632 common shares of Glacier, representing approximately 50.9% of the outstanding common shares of Glacier. Following the acquisition, Madison and its affiliates own, directly or indirectly, 70,614,394 common shares of Glacier, which represents approximately 53.2% of Glacier’s outstanding common, and own warrants to acquire an additional 1,115,000 common shares of Glacier at a price of $4.48 per share.

The common shares were acquired for investment purposes. Madison may acquire additional securities of Glacier in the future on the open market or in private transactions.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the acquisition report filed under securities legislation, please contact Mr. Dino Di Marco, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 604-638-5272.

About Madison: Madison is a privately held diversified holding company.