NEP Joins Host City Americas as Event Delivery Partner

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (USA), June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the world’s leading technical production partner for premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, is proud to support the Host City Americas Digital Conference, June 29th through 30th. This event will welcome 1000+ participants including, IOC Members, Sports Ministers, Mayors, International Federations and Organizing Committee leaders to showcase the opportunities ahead as we emerge from the pandemic to a landscape defined by digitalization and private investment.

As official Event Delivery Partner, NEP’s robust live virtual event and online conferencing platform, developed by the Creative Technology division of NEP, will power the event, providing two days of insightful sessions on the main stage, plus opportunities for delegates to ask questions and chat about main stage content. Networking opportunities will also be available for delegates to meet with each other throughout the event.

NEP CEO Brian Sullivan will be speaking along with other expert panelists in the June 29th session

“The Changing Media Landscape”. Topics covered will include:

What are the new opportunities for media and content rights?

How is social media using its power to connect fans with content?

How are TV production processes changing and what is enabling the shift and what is the impact of this transformation on LOC infrastructure and legacy?

For more information and to register for this free event, visit https://www.hostcity.com/events/host-city-americas/register.

# # #

About Host City

Host City is the largest meeting of sports, business and cultural events. Host City events are renowned for the highest level of speakers, content and networking with the owners, hosts and organisers of major events. Host City Americas follows the great success of previous Host City events held in Glasgow, Beijing, London and online. The first Host City Americas takes place online on 29-30 June 2021, followed by the global Host City 2021 in Glasgow on 7-8 December. For more information visit www.hostcity.com.

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been the leading worldwide outsourced technical production partner helping premier content producers bring live sports and entertainment to life. Our services include centralized and remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, virtual and in-studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 88 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 25 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

Attachment